It was quite the shake-up during the lunch hour at the corner of Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom on Thursday. While people dined at T-Coon's, there was a sudden jolt. My friend George was one of those diners and he told me that the building shook enough for him to walk outside to see what caused the ruckus and noticed an entire SUV had crashed into a store nearby.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO