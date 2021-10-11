CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Survive Another Crazy Day in Cincinnati

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleIn Cincinnati, the chili is served atop spaghetti noodles. That’s crazy, but perhaps not as crazy as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ infrequent visits to face the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2005, with the Green Bay Packers trying to drive to the tying score in the waning moments, a fan...

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Telling Admission On College GameDay

Former race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. Patrick, a Midwest native, was the guest picker for Saturday’s show, which took place in Chicago prior to Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin. The former NASCAR driver had a funny...
Johnathan Franklin
Aaron Rodgers
Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy's greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers' 'Last Dance'

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 best prop bets for Week 5 vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals face their toughest opponent of the season in Week 5, as the Green Bay Packers head to the Queen City for a showdown at Paul Brown Stadium. A win on Sunday would certainly prove to the naysayers that this Bengals team is different than the teams we’ve grown accustomed to watching. A win over the 3-1 Packers might not solidify the Bengals as the best team in the AFC, but it’d certainly be a statement that they’re working on the right path.
Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup this week, the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals have made their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Jaire Alexander are among the key players that did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Packers and Bengals injury list. Did...
Key Matchups Packers Need to Push Win Streak to 4 in Cincinnati

The Packers pushed their win streak to three in their most recent win against Steelers. Green Bay dominated the line of scrimmage, and a 10-point win was not indicative of how much the Packers outplayed the Steelers. A new challenge awaits them in week 5, a date with the 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati might be one of the more surprising teams so far this season and second year quarterback Joe Burrow looks fully back from the torn ACL that ended his rookie year. The Packers haven’t won in Cincinnati since 1998, so if they want to reverse the fortunes and move to 4-1, the Packers will need to get big performances in these key matchups.
If Jaylon Smith is another De'Vondre Campbell, then Packers' D got better

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last out-of-work inside linebacker the Green Bay Packers signed couldn’t have turned out much better. If the latest one comes anywhere close to helping their defense as much as De'Vondre Campbell has, then Jaylon Smith will be a success. The Packers came to an agreement...
Packers Survive Steelers Late Surge, Injuries. Win 27-17

The Packers rallied in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead over Pittsburgh and held on late thanks to a ball control offense that converted nine third downs and big plays by a banged up Packer defense. This game may be the first that you can argue that the...
Packers lose yet another defensive player to injury

In Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team had relatively good luck when it came to injuries. But not this year. On defense, the Packers have already lost their best edge rusher, Za’Darius Smith, potentially for the season. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander is also out of action and it’s unclear how long he will miss.
The Ultimate Steelers – Packers Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
Cincinnati calls Joe Mixon (ankle) day-to-day

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is "day-to-day" with an ankle sprain, according to head coach Zac Taylor. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Mixon is considered "week-to-week," so the Bengals may be offering an optimistic assessment. They game the same designation to Mixon last year due to a foot injury, and he wound up missing 10 games. Samaje Perine would presumably take over as Cincinnati's lead back if Mixon misses time. He rushed three times for seven yards and added a 15-yard reception in Week 4. The Bengals will play the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.
