GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish

dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the price first reached the support level identified at $1.3577 that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pull Back Below the 50 Day EMA

The British pound initially rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion again. In fact, we ended up forming a shooting star that suggests we have a lot of volatility ahead of us. The market continues to see a lot of choppy behavior and of course we are still looking at the “death cross” as the 50 day EMA has broken below the 200 day EMA.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slams Into 200 Day EMA

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA before pulling back ever so slightly. At this point, it looks like the market is going to continue to try and break above there, and as a result the pullback is not something that I would be overly concerned about with quite yet. That being said, we are hanging about at the very top of the previous consolidation area that I have marked on the chart, so whether or not we can continue to go higher might be a bit of an open ended question.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/RUB

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3688; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3895. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3495. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3405.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum on Friday. US Dollar Index whipsaws around 94.00 ahead of US Retail Sales data. Mixed play amid Brexit concerns and dovish BOE official limits the upside for the British pound. The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Struggles at Crucial Level

The Euro initially rallied to break above the 1.16 level before turning around and showing signs of hesitation. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, which of course is a negative turn of events. Furthermore, the 1.16 level was an area that I anticipated being resistance between here and the 1.1650 level, so pulling back from there does show that perhaps the downward pressure continues. After all, the market continues to be very anti-Euro, and I think that may continue to be the case as the European Union has a lot of issues are now.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/NOK Forecast: USD Continues to Slip Against the NOK

The US dollar has fallen again against the Norwegian krone during trading on Thursday as the oil market continues to push the “Noki” even higher. That being said, the market is likely to see a bit of support underneath, and it is worth noting that the market is forming a bit of a hammer from the session on Thursday, so we may see a little bit of a bounce. Furthermore, the market is likely to see a lot of noise above, so I think this continues to be very choppy.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

I’m seeing a textbook retracement setup on Cable ahead of the U.S. retail sales release!. But first, here are the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. New Zealand Business NZ manufacturing index up from 39.7 to 51.4. Japanese tertiary industry...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly to reach much higher during the trading session on Thursday, clearing both the 50 day EMA and the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart. In fact, we are closing towards the top of the range, which is a very bullish sign. Going even further into this, you could make a bit of an argument for an inverted head and shoulders, so all of this leads me to believe that the market is going to continue going higher, with a potential target of 4650.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the early European session. UK's Frost and EU's Šefčovič will discuss Northern Ireland protocol on Friday. US T-bond yields continue to impact dollar's valuation. The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Nearing 2018 Peak. Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Nearing 2018 Peak. The main focus in the FX space has been the Japanese Yen which continues to go up in smoke across the board. The sell-off has been relentless and judging by our in-house sentiment report (Figure 1), clients have been attempting to fade the surge in cross-JPY. Interestingly, despite the slip in the US Dollar and US treasury yields, in which the latter has been a big factor behind to softer Yen, USD/JPY is above 114.00 and not far off the 2018 highs (114.50).
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Found Its Momentum Again

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life again. Quite frankly, the market is going to continue to go higher from here unless something changes quite drastically. After all, the market is closing towards the top of the range, and of course has just broken above the 50 day EMA, which is a bullish sign as well. With that being said, think it is only a matter of time before momentum picks up even further, and perhaps since the NASDAQ 100 towards the 15,500 level. Climbing above the 15,000 level would be a bullish sign as well.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Facing Headwinds Just Above

The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the session on Thursday, showing a bit of hesitation at an area that of course will be important for multiple reasons. For example, we have the 200 day EMA that is sitting right here and causing a bit of noise, but we also have the $1800 level just above. After that, we also have the downtrend line that sits right in the same area, so it makes a certain amount of sense that the market may hesitate in this vicinity.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD Talking Points:. It was a digestion week for the US Dollar with DXY holding support at a key spot on the chart. The focus remains on inflation for next week, with reports coming out of the UK, Europe, Canada and Japan. The USD may have some deeper pullback potential for next week while the bigger picture trend remains very bullish from both technical and fundamental perspectives.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Shoot Through the Ceiling

Gold markets rallied significantly on Wednesday as we have broken through several resistance barriers in one fell swoop. The market initially sold off just a bit after the CPI numbers came out, but then turned around to rip even higher. That being said, the market has cleared the shooting star from the Tuesday candlestick, the massive shooting star from the jobs report number on Friday and has now ripped high enough to clear the 50-day EMA and test the 200-day EMA. As I write this, the market is currently up roughly 2%, which is a huge move for gold.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps an eye for 1.3700 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Thursday in the initial Asian session. Lower US T-yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Brexit led-woes, worker shortage, weaker domestic data keep a check on sterling. The GBP/USD pair extends gains on Thursday. The pair touched a high of 1.3667 in...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Grind Without Direction

The British pound rallied a bit on Wednesday, but has not made any real headwind one way or the other. it is worth noting that perhaps the British pound is still trying to come to grips with the previous selloff, and the bottom of the previous descending triangle. The 50-day EMA looks as if it is getting ready to break down below the 200-day EMA and the so-called “death cross”, so that could come into play as well. The death cross is something that we do not typically pay attention to for the most part, because it ends up giving a lot of false signals, but it is worth noting that other people do pay attention to it.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold: Swift Jump Upwards Could Wake Up Gold Speculators

Gold is near the 1790.00 mark in early trading today; the precious metal jumped nearly 40.00 USD in the span of a few hours of trading. Technical traders may have their own interpretations of the dynamic price action and claim that when gold broke through the 1780.00 upwards it broke key mid-term resistance ratios. While this claim may correct, it didn’t hurt gold’s speculative value that inflation data from the US and China have come in higher than expected and propelled nervous buying.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Brexit back in vogue in forex, GBP/USD firmer

On Wednesday, there was news that the EU released its plan for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods which is news that has been received well by sterling markets. GBP/USD is under demand from both a Brexit and a central bank input with rates expected to be raised imminently by the Bank of England. and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
WORLD
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Inflation Overshoots at 5.4%

US CPI data was released yesterday showing month-on-month inflation rose at 0.4%, higher than the 0.3% which had been expected by the market consensus. This equates to an annualized rate of 5.4% which is the highest rate seen in the US for many years. The US dollar dropped on the news, although US stocks have already recovered from their initial drop.
BUSINESS

