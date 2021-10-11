GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish

The British pound rallied a bit on Wednesday, but has not made any real headwind one way or the other. it is worth noting that perhaps the British pound is still trying to come to grips with the previous selloff, and the bottom of the previous descending triangle. The 50-day EMA looks as if it is getting ready to break down below the 200-day EMA and the so-called “death cross”, so that could come into play as well. The death cross is something that we do not typically pay attention to for the most part, because it ends up giving a lot of false signals, but it is worth noting that other people do pay attention to it.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO