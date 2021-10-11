CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Hits $80

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped higher on Friday, and then shot towards the $80 in order to test a large, round, psychologically significant barrier. At this point, the market looks as if it is going to slice through the $80 level rather soon. Short-term pullbacks should continue to offer plenty of supportive action that you can take advantage of, because we still have to worry about the overall supply of crude oil. In fact, the overall “narrative” continues to be that crude oil should go looking towards the $90 level, and we are now starting to even see estimates of $100 per barrel.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, due in large part to high crude oil prices, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say the price of crude oil, which typically accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump, closed above $80 per barrel this week for the first time since 2014 — and that is twice what it was at this time last year.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
The British pound initially rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion again. In fact, we ended up forming a shooting star that suggests we have a lot of volatility ahead of us. The market continues to see a lot of choppy behavior and of course we are still looking at the “death cross” as the 50 day EMA has broken below the 200 day EMA.
The US dollar has fallen again against the Norwegian krone during trading on Thursday as the oil market continues to push the “Noki” even higher. That being said, the market is likely to see a bit of support underneath, and it is worth noting that the market is forming a bit of a hammer from the session on Thursday, so we may see a little bit of a bounce. Furthermore, the market is likely to see a lot of noise above, so I think this continues to be very choppy.
The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the session on Thursday, showing a bit of hesitation at an area that of course will be important for multiple reasons. For example, we have the 200 day EMA that is sitting right here and causing a bit of noise, but we also have the $1800 level just above. After that, we also have the downtrend line that sits right in the same area, so it makes a certain amount of sense that the market may hesitate in this vicinity.
The NASDAQ 100 has rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life again. Quite frankly, the market is going to continue to go higher from here unless something changes quite drastically. After all, the market is closing towards the top of the range, and of course has just broken above the 50 day EMA, which is a bullish sign as well. With that being said, think it is only a matter of time before momentum picks up even further, and perhaps since the NASDAQ 100 towards the 15,500 level. Climbing above the 15,000 level would be a bullish sign as well.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 97 cents to $82.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 86 cents to $84.86 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.57 a gallon. November natural gas fell 28 cents to $5.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 8. That was a bit lower than the average increase of 89 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.369 trillion cubic feet, down 501 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 174 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas extended their early gains, trading up 33 cents, or 5.9%, at $5.92 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.809 shortly before the data.
Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
The S&P 500 initially fell on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. This is a market that continues to find plenty of reasons to throw itself back and forth, so it is not a huge surprise to see that this has happened. This being the case, we are heading into the earnings season, so it does make sense that we would see the market try to figure out where to go next.
Markets shrugged off another big increase in U.S. crude inventories as oil continued it rally Thursday. The Energy Department reported that commercial crude stockpiles increased for the third consecutive week, rising by 6.1 million barrels last week. Oil rose more than 1 percent Thursday to settle at $81.31 a barrel.
Gold markets rallied significantly on Wednesday as we have broken through several resistance barriers in one fell swoop. The market initially sold off just a bit after the CPI numbers came out, but then turned around to rip even higher. That being said, the market has cleared the shooting star from the Tuesday candlestick, the massive shooting star from the jobs report number on Friday and has now ripped high enough to clear the 50-day EMA and test the 200-day EMA. As I write this, the market is currently up roughly 2%, which is a huge move for gold.
Commercial crude oil inventories in the US increased by 6 million barrels in the week ending October 8, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation for an inventory build of 0.7 million barrels.
