WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Hits $80

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life again. Quite frankly, the market is going to continue to go higher from here unless something changes quite drastically. After all, the market is closing towards the top of the range, and of course has just broken above the 50 day EMA, which is a bullish sign as well. With that being said, think it is only a matter of time before momentum picks up even further, and perhaps since the NASDAQ 100 towards the 15,500 level. Climbing above the 15,000 level would be a bullish sign as well.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO