WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Hits $80
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped higher on Friday, and then shot towards the $80 in order to test a large, round, psychologically significant barrier. At this point, the market looks as if it is going to slice through the $80 level rather soon. Short-term pullbacks should continue to offer plenty of supportive action that you can take advantage of, because we still have to worry about the overall supply of crude oil. In fact, the overall “narrative” continues to be that crude oil should go looking towards the $90 level, and we are now starting to even see estimates of $100 per barrel.www.dailyforex.com
