USD/CAD Forecast: USD Suffers from CAD in Jobs Divergence
The US dollar got hammered against the Canadian dollar on Friday, dipping below the 1.25 level. This is interesting at first glance, due to the fact that the US dollar seemed to recover after the initial reaction to the less-than-thrilling employment figures from DC. After all, the United States added just 194,000 jobs last month, as opposed to the 500,000 expected. However, Canada released its labor figures as well, adding 157,100 jobs during the previous month instead of the anticipated 59,500 expected. When looked at through that prism, it makes why we broke down.www.dailyforex.com
