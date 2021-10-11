USD/CAD Forecast: USD Suffers from CAD in Jobs Divergence

The CAC in Paris has rallied after gapping higher on Thursday to slam into a significant resistance barrier at the 6700 level. This is an area that has been significant resistance previously, and therefore it is not a huge surprise to see that we are stopping in this general vicinity. If we can break above the 6700 level, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the 6800 level, possibly even the 7000 level. After all, the CAC has been ripping to the upside over the last couple of days, and it certainly looks as if we continue to see momentum heading into this market to the upside.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO