A new public health order concerning the proof of vaccination or negative testing for public access to businesses and retail outlets was announced Friday. Starting Monday, a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed at the point of entry in order to gain access to seated dining at all restaurants, including fast-food restaurants. As well, liquor manufacturers conducting retail sales will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, as will liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a restaurant or tavern permit.

RETAIL ・ 23 HOURS AGO