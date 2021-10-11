CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Triads arrested in Hong Kong speedboat smuggling raids

By Bertha WANG
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KM7Uj_0cNQqKDY00
Hong Kong has no sales tax, making smuggling to the Chinese mainland hugely lucrative /AFP

Dozens of Hong Kong triad members have been arrested in a series of operations targeting gangs using high-powered speedboats to smuggle contraband to the Chinese mainland, police said Monday.

Smuggling has been a mainstay of the triad organised crime gangs operating on both sides of the border for years but the phenomenon has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police embarked on a crackdown after a marine officer was killed last month when her vessel was rammed by smugglers during a high-speed chase.

On Monday, Hong Kong police said 365 people had been arrested in a series of joint raids over the last two weeks, including 35 men with triad backgrounds suspected of running the sea smuggling operations.

Chinese mainland police also arrested two men suspected of being involved in the collision that killed the officer, senior superintendent Ho Chun-tung, from Hong Kong's Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, told reporters.

More than 50 speedboats have been seized along with 1,700 tonnes of frozen meat worth HK$500 million ($64 million).

Frozen meat is just one part of a cornucopia of in-demand goods that gangs smuggle into China.

Recent speedboat smuggling busts have netted everything from luxury watches, handbags and shoes to endangered animal parts, cosmetics, wines, whiskey and cigars.

Police said so far this year they have seized HK$730 million worth of contraband goods from speedboat smuggling gangs compared to HK$490 million in the whole of last year.

Hong Kong has no sales tax, something that makes successful smuggling hugely lucrative.

Mainland China is also awash with fake brands while regular food health scares have reinforced the demand for international goods.

Until the crackdown sparked by the marine officer's death, smugglers often relied on sheer force of numbers.

Each day, dozens of Chinese mainland vessels would wait just outside Hong Kong's waters near the city's airport.

Speedboats stuffed with goods, some of them fitted with as many as six engines to outrun police, would then emerge en masse and rush to the waiting mainland boats.

Some of these dramatic recent smuggling runs were captured on camera by members of the public using phones.

Three customs officers were killed in January last year when their boat capsized during a chase with speedboat gangs in waters off the airport.

While Hong Kong has long been one of the safest cities in the world in terms of street crime, triad organised crime gangs have a long presence in the city.

The gangs trace their origins to 19th century Chinese fraternal organisations.

Most fled to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan when the communists took power in mainland China in 1949.

But in recent decades, most triad gangs switched ideological allegiance and embraced Beijing.

Since Hong Kong's 1997 handover from Britain, some of Beijing's most ardent critics have found themselves at the wrong end of a triad assault.

Major gangs like Wo Shing Wo, 14K and Sun Yee On have a presence in both Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland as well as links to international organised crime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Trading in Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong

Hopson Development Holdings is reported to be planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group. Shares in troubled property developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong as investors await the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Street Gangs#Hong Kong Police#Handover Of Hong Kong#Chinese#Organised Crime#Triad Bureau
UN News Centre

Hong Kong: Arrests under Security Law, a serious concern

The arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and woman human rights defender Chow Hang-Tung, on charges of “incitement to subversion” and being a foreign agent, is a source of “deep concern” four UN independent human rights experts said on Tuesday. The human rights lawyer, who was arrested on 8 September,...
CHINA
BBC

Hong Kong: Friendly beers lead to murder suspect's arrest

A friendly beer shared with a mysterious stranger has led to the arrest of a high-profile murder suspect in Hong Kong. The suspect had gone on the run after he allegedly slashed a taxi driver to death, in a case that gripped the city. Police put out an appeal for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beaumont Enterprise

Hong Kong seizes smuggled Australian lobsters amid China ban

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized about $540,000 worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia. Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference Friday that its customs and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Time Out Global

The best gin bars in Hong Kong

While the number of gin bars in Hong Kong aren't as big as compared to the amount of whisky bars or wine bars in the city, there is still plenty of solid options when you're after a perfectly made G&T, a dirty martini, or a refreshing glass of gimlet. A fair few spots in our city continue to spearhead gin appreciation in Hong Kong and to make your life easier, we've rounded up the best. From great gin selections to G&T's and signature gin cocktails, these bars offer that and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has given a boost to the city’s consultation on U.S.-style special-purpose acquisition companies. She flagged the plans for them in her annual policy address on Wednesday. But financiers’ reception of the idea has been unusually mixed so far, even though anything that earns fees while helping the Fragrant Harbour compete with New York is usually cheered. They’re sceptical that the proposed framework will pay off on either score. read more.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Pinsent Masons Mourns Death of Hong Kong Head

Pinsent Masons has paid tribute to its head of Hong Kong and long-serving partner, Vincent Connor, who has passed away after a period of illness. Connor, who had been a partner at Pinsents for over two decades, died on October 5. He previously led the firm’s Scottish offices and moved to Hong Kong in 2007 to lead the firm’s sector practices and the Asia Pacific practices more broadly.
ECONOMY
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
VISUAL ART
AFP

Global law firm stops representing HKU in Tiananmen sculpture row

A top global law firm will no longer represent the University of Hong Kong in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the United States for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has sat on HKU's campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
CHINA
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy