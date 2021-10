This morning, I woke up with a cold. Sniffly, congested, scratchy, achy, stuffy, drowsy—a classic cold. And dammit, I was excited, because you know what it means? Fall is finally here, and I can leave my windows open for a breeze instead of paying out the wazoo to blast my A/C to make it feel that way. All the sweaters I pulled out of my storage a month ago can finally see the light of day, and the fall Trader Joe’s haul is more than a daydream. But this fall, what I’m not looking forward to is dry skin. Luckily I’m prepared and reaching for my hydrating beauty products a little bit earlier than usual.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO