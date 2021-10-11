CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Celebrating the Legacies of Native Communities in America

By SARAH HUNT-BLACKWELL
Cover picture for the articleIndigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native American history and recognizes the communities of people who are native to American lands. The holiday is observed in 14 states and more than 130 U.S. cities. Originally recognized as Columbus Day, many state and local governments are now reframing the holiday to more accurately reflect the history of Native communities in the U.S., starting with the popular misconception that Christopher Columbus discovered America.

CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
