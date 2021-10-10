CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Collegiate Football – What Happened in Week 6?

By phillycollegesports
Philly College Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillanova Wins at #3 James Madison, Temple Soundly Defeated at #5 Cincinnati, Penn Overcomes Lafayette in the 2nd Half,. The University of Pennsylvania outlasted Lafayette in a low scoring game at Franklin Field. The teams played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Penn got the running offense going as Isaiah Malcome and Trey Flowers both broke the 100-yard mark. Malcome had a career-high 201 yards while Flowers added 115, his first collegiate 100-yard game. It was the first time that the Red and Blue had two 100-yard rushers in the same gam since 2017.

