Nationals begin a shake-up of their major league coaching staff

Brandon Crawford charged an easy hopper, fielded it cleanly and threw out Ha-Seong Kim at first to record the final out of the San Francisco Giants 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. It was their franchise record-tying 106th win of the season, their 18th shutout of the year, and yet, at the time the 27th out was logged, the Giants had still not clinched the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers were beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 in the 7th when the game wrapped in San Francisco.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO