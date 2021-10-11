CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals begin a shake-up of their major league coaching staff

By JESSE DOUGHERTY The Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight autumn, the Washington Nationals and Manager Dave Martinez are reshaping their major league coaching staff. Bob Henley and Randy Knorr will not be on it in 2022, according to a person familiar with the changes, though they will remain with the organization in player development roles. Otherwise, bench coach Tim Bogar, hitting coach Kevin Long, pitching coach Jim Hickey, bullpen coach Henry Blanco and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler have been extended opportunities to return in their current positions.

