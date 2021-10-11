Nationals begin a shake-up of their major league coaching staff
For the second straight autumn, the Washington Nationals and Manager Dave Martinez are reshaping their major league coaching staff. Bob Henley and Randy Knorr will not be on it in 2022, according to a person familiar with the changes, though they will remain with the organization in player development roles. Otherwise, bench coach Tim Bogar, hitting coach Kevin Long, pitching coach Jim Hickey, bullpen coach Henry Blanco and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler have been extended opportunities to return in their current positions.www.fredericknewspost.com
