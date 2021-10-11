Cody Bellinger Relegated to Bench Duties, Chris Taylor Starting In Center Field for Game 3

It seems rather obvious at this point that the Dodgers not only love beating the Padres, but they love doing it in dramatic fashion. From the 4 + 1 comeback in ’06, the team no-hitter in ’18, Chris Taylor’s throw to end the game in ’20, Bellinger’s robbery of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ’20 NLDS, and the list goes on and on. Well, we now have a new addition to the pantheon of memorable victories against San Diego after the Dodgers erased a four-run deficit late thanks to 5 home runs, 4 coming in the eighth inning. We discuss the Dodgers’ latest epic win over San Diego and how the relentlessness the team played with last night is a sign that the club has flipped the proverbial postseason switch.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO