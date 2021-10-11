Cody Bellinger Relegated to Bench Duties, Chris Taylor Starting In Center Field for Game 3
Cody Bellinger‘s forgettable season continues. The former MVP put up a career-worst .542 on-base plus slugging percentage, ranking 22nd on the Los Angeles Dodgers, below pitcher David Price. Bellinger’s on-base plus slugging percentage is worse through two postseason games, dipping to .429 through seven at-bats. Worse, the Dodgers’ regular center fielder has struck out five times this postseason.www.chatsports.com
