Cody Bellinger Relegated to Bench Duties, Chris Taylor Starting In Center Field for Game 3

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Bellinger‘s forgettable season continues. The former MVP put up a career-worst .542 on-base plus slugging percentage, ranking 22nd on the Los Angeles Dodgers, below pitcher David Price. Bellinger’s on-base plus slugging percentage is worse through two postseason games, dipping to .429 through seven at-bats. Worse, the Dodgers’ regular center fielder has struck out five times this postseason.

