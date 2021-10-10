CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington WR Curtis Samuel Questionable To Return Vs. Saints

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel is questionable to return against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, per Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. Samuel made his debut with Washington in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on injured reserve to start the season with a groin issue. He had four receptions for 19 yards in the outing. Samuel had one rush for eight yards in today’s game prior to his exit.

