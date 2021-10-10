Washington WR Curtis Samuel Questionable To Return Vs. Saints

Many fans were pointing to Daniel Jones’ 4-0 record against Washington prior to the Week 2 game to justify their predictions that Washington would lose to the Giants again in the first of two meetings between the two teams in the 2021 season. I’ve never really understood this mindset; it’s as if, once a team gets two or three wins in a row against a rival, that trend is written in stone, never to be reversed.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO