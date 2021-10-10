Washington WR Curtis Samuel Questionable To Return Vs. Saints
Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel is questionable to return against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, per Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. Samuel made his debut with Washington in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on injured reserve to start the season with a groin issue. He had four receptions for 19 yards in the outing. Samuel had one rush for eight yards in today’s game prior to his exit.www.chatsports.com
