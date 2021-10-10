CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Final: Riverhounds SC 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0

By Jordan Smith
pittsburghsoccernow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC made an emphatic statement, surged back into second place and officially clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0 at Highmark Stadium on Sunday evening. Tommy Williamson scored in the first half, then Russell Cicerone added to the Pittsburgh lead by converting a...

pittsburghsoccernow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
22thepoint.com

Riverhounds blank Rowdies, 2-0, to clinch fourth straight playoff berth

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth consecutive USL Championship playoff berth by knocking off the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-0, tonight at Highmark Stadium. Tommy Williamson and Russell Cicerone scored for the Hounds (15-8-6), who jumped back to second place in the Atlantic Division behind the Rowdies...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Choi is being replaced at first base by Francisco Mejia against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. In 301 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .227 batting average with a...
MLB
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Season Preview

Hockey is back! And the Tampa Bay Lightning are once again your defending Stanley Cup Champions! It’s time for the 2021-22 NHL season to get under way and that also means it’s time for a season preview. What are some of the big story lines that will unfold through the year? Who’s a player to watch? And I’ll make a couple of predictions at the end. So let’s get into it.
NHL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay will face Boston in the ALDS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The stage has been set. Following a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees in the single-game Wild Card series, the Boston Red Sox punched their ticket to the next round of the postseason. On the other side is a best-of-five American League Division Series against...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Offense Enticed Sherman To Sign With Tampa Bay

New Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman was drawn to Tampa Bay not just for the chance to play in Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, but also because of Bruce Arians’ offense. No, Sherman, a former wide receiver at Stanford, isn’t going to be catching any passes from Tom Brady – outside of any interceptions in practice.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Riverhounds seek playoff berth with win against Tampa

Life hasn’t been easy for the Riverhounds since their last victory on Sept. 11, a 5-0 win against Loudoun United. After a loss last week against Miami FC, a tie on Sept. 18 against the Charlotte Independence, and a Sept. 25 loss to the Charleston Battery, the Riverhounds are itching for a win against the division-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies on Sunday in their final home game of the season.
MLS
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay opens season at home against Pittsburgh

LINE: Lightning -168, Penguins +141; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Pittsburgh Penguins at home for the season opener. Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Lightning averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.
NHL
ESPN

New York Yankees take playoff bid to final day after loss to Tampa Bay Rays

With a chance to clinch a postseason berth, the New York Yankees were instead rocked 12-2 by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday to push their playoff hopes to the regular season's final day. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed a career-worst seven earned runs in 2⅔ innings, giving up a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Louro
Person
Alex Dixon
Person
Kenardo Forbes
Person
Russell Cicerone
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverhounds hand Tampa Bay 1st loss since July 31, clinch playoff berth

For goalkeepers, Danny Vitiello likens penalty kicks to playing the lottery. If that’s the case, then Vitiello hit the jackpot Sunday night. With the Riverhounds holding a one-goal lead in the 57th minute, Vitiello stared down Tampa Bay’s Leo Fernandes and then dove to his right to make a save on his penalty shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Final Injury Report: 3 Questionable for Tampa Bay

We knew already that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be without tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf) as head coach Bruce Arians ruled the three players out of Sunday's game vs. Miami on Friday. However, while speaking with the media,...
NFL
pittsburghsoccernow.com

FINAL: Notre Dame 1, Pitt 0 (2OT)

The No. 7 Pitt men’s soccer team fell in double-overtime on the road to Notre Dame, 1-0, Saturday evening at Alumni Stadium. The result drops the Panthers to 4-2 in ACC, and gives Notre Dame (now 4-1-1) a leg up in the race for first place in the Coastal Division.
SOCCER
thetampabay100.com

Winner and Loser of the week in Tampa Bay

Winner: Tampa Bay Rays, of course. They enter the postseason as American League East champions and won 100 regular-season games for the first time in franchise history. They have homefield advantage throughout the A.L. playoffs, while behemoths like Boston and the New York Yankees finished well behind the Rays. Loser:...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Fc#Red Bulls#Tampa Bay Rowdies 0#The Tampa Bay Rowdies
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Duquesne’s Domenic Nascimben Perseveres Through Adversity

Coming out of the locker room at halftime, Duquesne men’s soccer goalkeeper Domenic Nascimben was excited to get back in goal during a 2018 match against Pittsburgh Derby rival Robert Morris, but coach Chase Brooks had a different idea for his then freshmen. Brooks had seen enough, citing mistakes being...
DUQUESNE, PA
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Defense a No-Show vs Tampa Bay

The Miami Dolphins got beaten today against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45-17. The Dolphins made some strides on offense, but they aren’t going to win trying to match score for score in a shootout with anybody. However, what was supposed to be the team’s strength, the defense, had yet another disappointing performance. They are giving up too many big plays running and passing. They aren’t getting sacks on the quarterback and getting turnovers, like last year. The biggest thing is this team isn’t making stops when they have to. The Buccaneers punted once the whole game. I realize they have a lot of weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, and others, so they can be tough to stop. However, if the Dolphins are indeed one of the best defenses in the league, then they should put up a better effort than what we saw today.
NFL
bucsnation.com

The Eagles are a tough matchup for Tampa Bay

On Wednesday, the Locked On Bucs Podcast sat down with 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky to preview the upcoming matchup between the Buccaneers and the Eagles. Needless to say, the injuries on the defensive side of the ball create some very good opportunities for the Eagles in prime time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vita Vea finally met his match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman extraordinaire Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea, better known to the general public as Vita Vea, has finally struggled with something for the Buccaneers in 2021. Vea, who can already lay claim as the best nose tackle in the entire NFL, continued his...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy