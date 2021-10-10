Final: Riverhounds SC 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0

The Miami Dolphins got beaten today against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45-17. The Dolphins made some strides on offense, but they aren’t going to win trying to match score for score in a shootout with anybody. However, what was supposed to be the team’s strength, the defense, had yet another disappointing performance. They are giving up too many big plays running and passing. They aren’t getting sacks on the quarterback and getting turnovers, like last year. The biggest thing is this team isn’t making stops when they have to. The Buccaneers punted once the whole game. I realize they have a lot of weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, and others, so they can be tough to stop. However, if the Dolphins are indeed one of the best defenses in the league, then they should put up a better effort than what we saw today.

