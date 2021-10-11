CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK travel update - live: Boost for winter holidays as Mexico, South Africa and more come off red list

By Helen Coffey and Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqbng_0cNQeu7q00

The UK government’s red list for international travel has shrunk to just seven countries, prompting a surge in bookings for newly accessible holiday destinations.

From today, a further 47 destinations were bumped up to the “rest of world” (ROW) list, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from there face lighter restrictions.

These included tourism favourites Mexico, Thailand and South Africa, along with all previously red-listed nations in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The seven places remaining on the red list are all in Latin America: Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela.

Travellers arriving from red countries must pay upwards of £2,000 to spend 10 days (11 nights) in a government-mandated quarantine hotel facility.

Fully vaccinated people arriving from ROW countries have only to take a PCR test within two days of entering the country. However, those arriving into the UK who are not fully jabbed must take a pre-departure test and a day eight PCR test in addition, plus quarantine for 10 days.

Follow below for all the latest travel news:

