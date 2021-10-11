Terrace with a view in the heart of Venice

Welcome to 5043 Saint Simon Ter, nestled into the Wellington Trace Community! Enjoy this move in ready townhome with a brand new roof in 2021 and close proximity to schools, parks and so much more! You will be greeted at the front entrance that is beautifully landscaped and a great space to enjoy the outdoors, complete with a shed for extra storage! Make your way inside to the main level space with updated flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fan, and a main level powder room. The eat-in kitchen features oak cabinetry and a stainless steel electric range stove and built in microwave! The second floor includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry/ storage room. The third level has an expansive primary bedroom with tons of light, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and large ensuite completes the home! Soak up the view as it overlooks the common area and has an easy path to the pool! HVAC 2015, newer Washer/Dryer, TWO assigned parking spots (space 15) and tons of open visitor spots!

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO