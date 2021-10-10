CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Other Species Keep Jeremy Lawyer in Fishing Shape

majorleaguefishing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Lawyer grew up like most anyone that got introduced to fishing at a young age, by chasing anything that would bite. From catfish to bluegills to carp, Lawyer quickly became a fan of simply catching fish, no matter the species, which is something he hasn’t lost to this day. In fact, Lawyer believes that chasing “other species” is something that has helped him hone his bass fishing skills and knowledge of his electronics over the years, all while providing year-round fun and occasionally helping to fill the freezer.

Keep on fishing for 2022

I know that a lot of my Bassmaster Elite Series peers take a step back after the season concludes. That’s understandable, because at times it can be a tiring and overwhelming sprint. I prefer to keep on fishing, though, because I feel like that’s my best chance to stay competitive over the long haul. That’s especially true after a year like 2021, when I wasn’t consistent and didn’t live up to my own expectations for myself.
How to Fish in New World

Those in the land of Aeternum may find the bodies of water around them enticing, and what better way to spend time with those waters than by fishing. But the question is, how does one fish in New World?. How to Get a Fishing Rod in New World. If you’re...
Kentucky's Kell Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Norfork Lake

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Brad Kell of Benton, Kentucky brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale on Saturday, weighing 34 pounds, 15 ounces to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Norfork Lake. For his victory, Kell earned $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Kell also received automatic entry into the 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, June 2-4, at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, as well as priority entry into the Toyota Series – the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the Bass Pro Tour.
Special fishing regulations for warmwater species on select waters, effective Friday

Special fishing regulations for warmwater species on select waters, effective Friday. Contact: Sara Thomas, 734-718-0474 or Christian LeSage, 517-449-7073. This DNR news release, issued Thursday, originally listed "Clare County: Long Lake" as one of the lakes with daily possession limits for northern pike. It will not be added to the order until April 1, 2022. The full, updated release follows.
Trust a Smallmouth Expert: Bright-Colored Spinnerbaits Will Catch More Fish

Mercury pro Jonathon VanDam got a lifetime smallmouth education growing up on the smallie-rich waters of Michigan. And while natural/shad colors are most anglers’ choices for spinnerbaits, VanDam leans heavily on brighter, bolder colors when he’s casting for smallmouth. VanDam shows and explains why in the latest Major League Lesson.
JEFF SPRAGUE: My Five Fall Baits

Fall definitely isn’t the easiest time to catch a bass, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch ‘em. Obviously, locating the baitfish is going to be the biggest key, but once you do that, another big part of the equation is choosing the right bait yourself. I have five excellent baits that I rotate between when the weather starts to cool down, and I think they could definitely help you out if you’re trying to get bit this fall.
How an idea from the 1940s allows biologists to keep Utah fish safe in drought years

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's ongoing drought factored in all sorts of changes and conservation efforts in 2021. As public officials urged residents to consume less water, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources urged anglers to consume more fish. The fishing limits were increased at several dozen different bodies of water across the state this year, including at all 57 of the division's community ponds for a period during the summer.
How to Fly Fish Affordably

Inexpensive rods, reels, waders and other gear to get your feet wet. This article was originally titled "Getting Your Feet Wet" in the 2019 Gear Guide special publication of Fly Fisherman magazine. Fly fishing has an undeserved reputation for being an expensive sport. While it’s true you can purchase $1,000...
Only In Utah

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Utah

Winter is right around the corner, and we’re ready to bundle up, get out and play! If you’ve lived in the Beehive State for very long, you don’t need weather forecasters to tell you to get your sweaters, hoodies, and parkas ready for the upcoming season, but it’s always fun to see what The Farmers’ […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Outsider.com

Deer Caught on Trail Cam Fighting Off Coyote and a Bobcat

We’ve seen some pretty impressive deer feats at Outsider, but this one definitely ranks as one of the most impressive. Trail cam images capture the moment an unfortunate deer became stuck in the grate of an automatic feeder. However, his ability to fight off coyotes, a bobcat, and a boar while in this particular position proves his true ferocity.
CBS Denver

Nighthawks Rescued In Colorado Springs During Migration To Brazil

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued three nighthawks in just 24 hours in Colorado Springs. One bird was actually struck by a car and pinned to the grill. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Common nighthawks are migrating to Brazil after summering in North America. Nighthawks spend the days on the ground and fly at night. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They also hunt insects to keep them sustained with energy to make the long trek. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Chuluota Wilderness Area has quiet, pristine wilderness in Seminole County

Amid the trials presented by the sometimes busy, stressful nuances of everyday life, sometimes the simplest joys come from escaping into nature for an hour or two. The 625-acre Chuluota Wilderness Area, one of nine Seminole County lands with such a designation, offers peace of mind for visitors seeking hiking, cycling or equestrian opportunities. Set along a dead-end road east of Chuluota and ...
Duluth News Tribune

Jarrid Houston column: Great weather, great fishing just keep coming

The sights, sounds and smells of autumn are certainly pleasant this time of year. On the homestead, we have finally started to get some fall chores done before the late open-water fishing and hunting season(s) consume us. Fishing has been mostly positive for the past several weeks and we anticipate more of the same all the way until ice-up. Most area lakes have little to no traffic now. And that means it's a good time of year to travel to a destination fishing area. I assure you there are plenty of resorts with availability this time of year, one just needs to do some research. Honestly, the only thing that is really negative this time of year is the amount of daylight we are losing each day.
