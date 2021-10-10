How Other Species Keep Jeremy Lawyer in Fishing Shape

The sights, sounds and smells of autumn are certainly pleasant this time of year. On the homestead, we have finally started to get some fall chores done before the late open-water fishing and hunting season(s) consume us. Fishing has been mostly positive for the past several weeks and we anticipate more of the same all the way until ice-up. Most area lakes have little to no traffic now. And that means it's a good time of year to travel to a destination fishing area. I assure you there are plenty of resorts with availability this time of year, one just needs to do some research. Honestly, the only thing that is really negative this time of year is the amount of daylight we are losing each day.

