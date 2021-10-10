How Other Species Keep Jeremy Lawyer in Fishing Shape
Jeremy Lawyer grew up like most anyone that got introduced to fishing at a young age, by chasing anything that would bite. From catfish to bluegills to carp, Lawyer quickly became a fan of simply catching fish, no matter the species, which is something he hasn’t lost to this day. In fact, Lawyer believes that chasing “other species” is something that has helped him hone his bass fishing skills and knowledge of his electronics over the years, all while providing year-round fun and occasionally helping to fill the freezer.majorleaguefishing.com
