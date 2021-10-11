Central City Opera Announces Major Leadership Change

On Site Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, which represents the organization’s 10th anniversary. “This is an inspiring moment to be an arts organization, not only because the opera landscape is teeming with new work and new voices, but also because there is so much opportunity – and responsibility – to continually examine and evolve our purpose in our communities,” said Executive Director Piper Gunnarson in a press statement. “Art – even an art form as old as opera – need not be static to its origin story, nor should our organization be static to its founding days. Celebrating and cheering the accomplishments of our first decade fills us all with great pride, and we are just as eager to turn our eyes toward the future with equal measures of preparation and openness to the unknown.”

