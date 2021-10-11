CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City Opera Announces Major Leadership Change

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Central City Opera has announced a major transition to its senior leadership. The organization revealed that Pelham “Pat” Pearce will take on the role of Artistic Director and Senior Vice President while the company commences its search for a CEO. Pearce currently serves as the company’s General / Artistic Director...

