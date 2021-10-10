CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Saleh disagreed with the roughing-the-passer call on Quinc…

By Rich Cimini
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Saleh disagreed with the roughing-the-passer call on Quincy Williams, which prolonged Atlanta's first drive. Other defensive issues: No sacks, a DE in pass coverage on the first 2 TDs, third-down failures late and a huge game by TE Kyle Pitts. Saleh said Atlanta used their size to exploit the middle of the field and Matt Ryan threw quickly to offset pass rush. He basically dared teams to continue that approach, saying the DBs will start picking off quick throws.

New York Jets Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh Win Their First Game

The New York Jets Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh celebrate their first victory together this past Sunday. The duo has struggled throughout the season; however, Wilson has shown flashes early in the season. Coach Saleh proposed a question to the rookie quarterback. “You having fun yet?” Saleh asked. The Jets...
Robert Saleh on Jets Locker Room Following First Career Win: 'It's Awesome'

There was no doubt that Robert Saleh was wound up tight on the sidelines as the Jets' overtime win over the Titans unfolded at MetLife Stadium. No doubt that he wanted every call, jumped for joy with his team's successes, agonized with every error. But the Jets reporters have gotten...
What about Zach Wilson's best performance yet impressed Robert Saleh the most?

Zach Wilson’s first win as an NFL quarterback featured some truly impressive passes. A 54-yard strike to Keelan Cole in the third quarter set the Jets up for the team’s first lead of the 2021 season. Wilson later scrambled out of the pocket and launched a perfectly-timed ball to Corey Davis in the endzone for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That gave the Jets a 24-17 lead. Wilson finished Week 4’s win over the Titans with a career-high 61.76 completion percentage, 297 passing yards, 8.59 yards per completion and a 97.3 quarterback rating.
Matt Ryan
Robert Saleh goes out of his way to hype up Javelin Guidry: 'He’s been an absolute stud'

Robert Saleh took a moment out of his Wednesday news conference to hype up one of the unsung heroes from the Jets’ Week 4 win over the Titans. He highlighted defensive back Javelin Guidry’s performance as one of the reasons why the Jets have been so successful in the secondary this season, especially last week. Guidry finished third on the team with nine solo tackles, including a shoestring tackle on Derrick Henry, who looked endzone-bound in overtime.
'What is he doing?' Robert Saleh screamed. C.J. Mosley was making the right call.

C.J. Mosley did something he wasn’t supposed to do on Sunday, and Robert Saleh is extremely glad he did. Mosley checked out of a defensive call, and Saleh said he never had a linebacker do that in his system before. But Mosley saw something on a third down in the second half against Tennessee, got really demonstrative and changed the call.
Robert Saleh raves about Jamison Crowder’s instant impact

Jamison Crowder helps the New York Jets forge a victory in 2021 debut. Last offseason, Joe Douglas donned a green Infinity Gauntlet and snapped his fingers, rendering the remnants of the New York Jets‘ 2018-19 seasons into dust. The purge started with Adam Gase and forced several other veterans who passed as metropolitan contributors over the last two seasons to seek new jobs.
Robert Saleh insists refs got critical call wrong vs. Falcons

Penalties plagued the Jets in Week 5, but Robert Saleh believes one should never have been called. The play in question came on a third-and-nine during the Falcons’ first drive of the day. Linebacker Quincy Williams hit Matt Ryan in the chest as the Falcons quarterback released the ball. Williams performed a form-tackle but landed on top of Ryan after the throw and may have led with his helmet.
Robert Saleh, Jets ready for London game against Falcons

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is no stranger to the NFL’s London games. During his stint as Jacksonville’s linebackers coach, the Jaguars made the trip three consecutive seasons. His experience has helped the Jets in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Want to bet on...
Jets coach Robert Saleh talks with safety Marcus Maye about DUI charges

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh met with Marcus Maye this week to discuss his February DUI arrest in Florida. Saleh called it "a really good conversation" and said the Jets are "supporting Marcus." Saleh wouldn’t say whether he previously knew about Maye’s arrest. But it appears he didn’t. Saleh...
Robert Saleh shows support for Marcus Maye after February DUI arrest

Robert Saleh addressed Marcus Maye’s February DUI arrest that came to light earlier this week on Wednesday, voicing support for the Jets’ star safety. Maye was charged with driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The arrest was first reported by ESPN. Six weeks after his DUI arrest, Maye was also stopped by police in Orlando, Florida for speeding and driving with a suspended license, according to NorthJersey.com.
Robert Saleh on John Franklin-Myers’ extension: ‘Those are the guys we want to pay’

Gang Green has locked up one of its better pass rushers. The Jets inked John Franklin-Myers to a four-year, $55 million extension this week that guarantees the defensive end $30 million. It’s a great move by Joe Douglas and this New York front office to get the deal done now — if Franklin-Myers continued to dominate through the end of this season, re-signing him after 2021 could’ve been more expensive than it currently is.
Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘It’s always better to win’

Robert Saleh notched his first victory as a head coach — a Jets overtime win over the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Nothing like a win in the NFL. Of course, I’ll never be able to experience what it’s like from a playing or coaching standpoint, but from the outside looking in, it’s interesting to see how much a victory could do for an organization.
Jets coach Robert Saleh takes a page out of a former Jets coach's playbook

Pete Carroll lasted just one season as the Jets’ head coach, a time that reflected some of the lowest moments in franchise history. A time that led to Rich Kotite’s ruinous 4-28 era and delivered a sense of hopelessness that will never be forgotten by those who lived through it.
Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh and Jets Hit Ground Running in London

There's a football game to play on Sunday -- against the Atlanta Falcons in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London -- and for Jets head coach Robert Saleh the redeye trip across the pond is, of course, about winning an NFL game. There are, however, other perhaps intangible benefits. "Any...
