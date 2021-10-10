Robert Saleh disagreed with the roughing-the-passer call on Quinc…
Robert Saleh disagreed with the roughing-the-passer call on Quincy Williams, which prolonged Atlanta's first drive. Other defensive issues: No sacks, a DE in pass coverage on the first 2 TDs, third-down failures late and a huge game by TE Kyle Pitts. Saleh said Atlanta used their size to exploit the middle of the field and Matt Ryan threw quickly to offset pass rush. He basically dared teams to continue that approach, saying the DBs will start picking off quick throws.
