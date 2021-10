An IT admin’s true nightmare is unpatched vulnerabilities, which is why Patch Tuesdays are crucial. The ante penultimate Patch Tuesday in 2021 comes with fixes for 81 vulnerabilities, including Microsoft Edge for Chromium’s updates, out of which three are classified as Critical and 70 as Important. Four zero-days have also been patched, one of which is being actively exploited. Needless to say, IT admins are going to have their hands full with this month’s patching and update process.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO