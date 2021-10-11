CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

The Changing Role of the CISO

By Michelle Gunter
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Back in the early days of networking, many companies assigned all of the responsibilities to anyone who showed any aptitude towards operating a computer. In many companies, this was an accountant or someone else who also managed sensitive financial information. The assumption was that the person managing the corporate books was the most trustworthy person in the organization. This is perhaps true of finance, but as you can imagine, not only were the networks poorly managed, but the security consisted of whatever the software manufacturer put into place.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

Axio QuickQuant prepares CISOs to quantify their cyber risk in dollar terms

Axio released QuickQuant, a new cyber risk tool that allows CISOs to quantify their cyber risk in dollar terms. QuickQuant helps security and business leaders maximize cyber risk reduction by illuminating the cyber risks that could lead to a business-crippling event – like ransomware. The impact-based solution enables security and...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

An Overview of Cloud-Native Security Approaches

Responsibility for cloud security is shared between the cloud service provider’s (CSP) security department and the corporate information security team. In order to ensure compliance, visibility, and control across the entire stack of applications, the cloud service providers and various security vendors have added a number of innovative approaches at different levels. Let us compare and analyze some of them.
SOFTWARE
securitymagazine.com

The critical role of a CISO means advocating for cybersecurity

Elad Yoran, a cybersecurity expert who has held various roles in the industry, including having sat on the FBI Information Technology Council, discussed best practices for cybersecurity leadership and securing your organization against cyberattacks with Raines International's Senior Vice President and Head of Agribusiness Melissa Oszustowicz and Managing Director and Head of the Security Officers practice Patrick Gray at the Raines Cybersecurity Leadership webinar. As businesses in a rapidly shifting cyber landscape, many organizations have a lot of catching up to do in order to protect information assets against cyberattacks. According to Yoran, that's where a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) can help.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Access Intelligence — 3 Cybersecurity Insights For Health System Leaders

Health systems today are more vulnerable than ever to data breaches and malicious cybercrime. Regular access review is a key part of securing critical data, but it comes with challenges, costs and potential roadblocks. During a virtual roundtable session sponsored by SecureLink as part of Becker’s 6th Annual Health IT...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Management#Information Security#Ciso#Security Bloggers Network#The State Of Security
securityboulevard.com

Cloud Content Security Audit

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an excellent time for a cloud content security audit. CoSN’s annual survey, Edtech Leadership Survey Report 2021, reports that K-12 IT leaders in the U.S. rank cybersecurity as their number one priority. But it also found that cybersecurity risks continue to be underestimated by district leaders.
EDUCATION
securitymagazine.com

The Cybersecurity and Geopolitical Podcast— Morality and cyber risk, role of a CISO, and governmental anti-cybercrime — Episode 7

This month, we hear about the inaugural International Cyber Expo, which was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic and focuses on cybersecurity on an international scale. Ian Thornton-Trump, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Cyjax, and Tristan de Souza present a retrospective on the exposition, which took place in London this year.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

What is Access Control?

Access governance is crucial when it comes to securing an organization’s critical access points and assets. But access governance isn’t enough. To add another, important, layer of security and mitigate mounting cyber threats, an organization needs to add friction and visibility as well as reduce risks when it comes to access rights. It needs access control.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

What Is Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)?

The rapid scalability of the cloud alongside improving cost efficiency, global accessibility, and unbeatable performance are just some benefits that have fueled its rapid adoption. However, cloud security remains front and center when it comes to challenges organizations must overcome when moving from on-site resources to a completely new model of infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computer Science
securityboulevard.com

Understanding CloudTrail and Why it Matters in Cybersecurity

CloudTrail is a valuable data source that provides insights into API calls used to access AWS accounts, but the service poses several high-level Cybersecurity challenges. Because CloudTrail logs every API call, log data can grow to sizes that are impossible for analysts to fully consider. Worse, traditional CloudTrail logs are not monitored by the legacy Cybersecurity platforms in place at many organizations.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Cybereason and Aon Partner to End Cyber Attacks

Cybereason is partnering with Aon, a leading global professional services firm, in an alliance to help protect clients from sophisticated cyber attacks. The Cybereason Defense Platform, together with Aon’s Cyber Solutions, will enable clients to better prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats. Utilizing a combination of services and solutions,...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Non-Human Identities Sprawl Challenges Security

Move over, humans. With the rise of non-human identities, you may no longer be the weakest link when it comes to security. As the workforce is increasingly augmented by robotic process automation (RPA) in the form of software bots, physical robots and IoT systems, a Forrester report noted that “when the digital identities of non-human entities and their credentials (certificates, usernames and passwords) rely on weak security measures, attackers can exploit the weak security controls to steal sensitive data, disrupt device operations and cause physical harm.”
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Profiles in Leadership: Peter Van Lierde, CISO, Sibelga

Criminal hackers don't break for lunches, weekends or holidays. Of course, that's just one of the many challenges facing information security teams as they attempt to maximize visibility and minimize complexity while protecting their business around the clock, says Peter Van Lierde, the CISO of energy firm Sibelga. Van Lierde...
BUSINESS
ciodive.com

CISOs: Approach the board with precision, simplicity

All a CISO needs is buy-in, but it's not guaranteed when presenting security strategies to the C-suite, board or other employees. "We forget we do run businesses, right? So you have to make those tradeoffs and decisions," said Sara Andrews, SVP and global CISO of PepsiCo, during the Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit last week "What I want is, whoever's in the room, whether it's the CISO, CIO or a board member, [to think] about cybersecurity and the decisions you make."
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Re-Evaluating CISO Goals for the Rest of 2021

Now that we are 2/3 of the way through 2021, it is time to re-evaluate some of the cybersecurity goals you may have set at the beginning of the year and check whether you’re making progress. This is also a good time to readjust priorities and make any course corrections.
ECONOMY
Beta News

The changing role of developers in the enterprise [Q&A]

Recent trends such as cloud, open-source software and low-code platforms have led to radical changes in the role of developers. But what exactly is the effect of these changes and how can development teams prepare for them and take advantage of the opportunities they offer? We spoke to Bob Quillin, chief ecosystem officer at modernization platform vFunction, to find out.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

How CISOs plan to accelerate the adoption of automation

ThreatQuotient released the State of Cyber Security Automation Adoption in 2021, new research focused on understanding the importance, challenges and trends facing businesses and their CISOs when it comes to IT security systems automation. Based on survey results from 250 senior cybersecurity professionals at UK companies employing 2,000+ people from...
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

The Role of APIs in Mainframe Modernization

Mainframes are historically clunky systems. They are incredibly secure and can process impressive calculations, yet they are complex to manage and challenging to extract data from. This reality is at odds with modern cloud-native infrastructure, which emphasizes distributed computing and portable microservices. So, how can existing mainframes adapt to this connected, data-driven economy?
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the role of leaders

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's values and attitudes towards institutions in general, and towards employers in particular. Leaders need to respond by reframing their approach towards employees, focusing on the individual as a whole. Drawing on sociology and systems thinking, leaders need to create flexible and responsive institutions, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
securitymagazine.com

Marc Packler named President, CISO Advisory at Silent Quadrant

Marc Packler has been named the new President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Advisory at Silent Quadrant, a digital protection agency. Packler brings over 25 years of experience from his career in the United States Air Force to the new role. With information security at its core, his tenure within both the public and private sectors spans executive leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, governance and legislative affairs, among many other areas.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Doing the right thing: How CISOs should approach responsible disclosure

The debate on what constitutes responsible disclosure has been running for some 20 years, with no end in sight. It’s not difficult to see why, with passionate researchers always on the hunt for bugs, big variances from vendors when it comes to fixing issues, and reputations to build and preserve on both sides.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy