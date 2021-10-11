The Changing Role of the CISO

Back in the early days of networking, many companies assigned all of the responsibilities to anyone who showed any aptitude towards operating a computer. In many companies, this was an accountant or someone else who also managed sensitive financial information. The assumption was that the person managing the corporate books was the most trustworthy person in the organization. This is perhaps true of finance, but as you can imagine, not only were the networks poorly managed, but the security consisted of whatever the software manufacturer put into place.