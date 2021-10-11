CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6 Review

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the biggest franchises in the industry, the question that comes with every Far Cry is how much different could it be? The series has honed its formula over the past decade, and the fanbase continues to reward it with higher sales.

Hot Hardware

Far Cry 6 With Ray Tracing And FSR Performance Review: Bring On The Eye Candy

A whole new crop of blockbuster games are lining up for a big holiday shopping season. Ubisoft didn't really intend for that to be the case for Far Cry 6, but early this year the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. The game had been hit by some delays, but at the end of May the company set a date: October 7, 2021. Finally, the latest Far Cry title has arrived and the open-world first-person shooter is ready for players to take down its repressive government and maybe learn a little something along the way.
happymag.tv

Far Cry 6 review: a riotous romp slightly let down by its uneven tone

Far Cry 6 is the latest instalment in Ubisoft’s long running series that inserts hellish violence and mayhem into some of the most scenic environments ever rendered in pixels. Far Cry 6 possesses the series’ trademark combination of gorgeous scenery and violence. There are some truly spectacular and memorable gameplay...
rockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 review: familiar, messy fun, if a bit overwhelming

A gigantic open-world FPS that has you running between map markers to fell a dictatorship. It's undeniably fun, if a bit overwhelming. Far Cry 6 is a vast first-person shooter that's been constructed from the same mould as its predecessors. You are to liberate a land and leave plentiful bullet casings in your wake, only this time it's the heart of the Caribbean that needs clearing, not the US or the Himalayas. Still, it remains undeniably fun running between map markers and earning rewards, if a bit one-note. A good time is guaranteed, but a memorable one? That depends on whether your brain shelve what feels like 2,000 hours of guerrilla warfare without it being reduced to paste.
Polygon

Far Cry 6 is a waste of potential

Yara, the Cuba-inspired region in which Far Cry 6 takes place, is introduced as a “tropical paradise frozen in time.” Its people once raised arms to overthrow a dictator, but now, his son Antón Castillo (voiced by Afro-Italian actor Giancarlo Esposito) is following in his footsteps, deploying the military in every corner and disposing of anyone who isn’t what he calls a “True Yaran.” History begins to repeat itself through abusive and exploitative practices, while the country burns and progress is measured in blood. And like its island setting, Far Cry 6 feels like history repeating itself — a perfect showcase for how Far Cry as a whole is frozen in time.
#Far Cry 6
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6 Guide Wiki

Ubisoft’s latest open world FPS, Far Cry 6 has arrived, bringing the enormous country of Yara to our screens as your sandbox for all the explosive and stealthy goodness you can conjure up. This Far Cry 6 wiki will act as your landing page for all of our guides, tips, tricks and other content designed to help you get the most out of your trip to this Caribbean country. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.
Gamespot

History Of Far Cry

Far Cry had humble beginnings. It started life as a tech demo made by then-unknown developer Crytek and, over time, managed to become one of Ubisoft's tentpole franchises. In this video we chart the history of the franchise, from the 2004 PC hit that laid the groundwork of the franchise, through to Far Cry 2's divisive malaria mechanic, Far Cry 3's outstanding villain, Far Cry 4's traversal, and the politics of Far Cry 5, coming all the way up to 2021's Far Cry 6. Of course, we spend time discussing the infamous Uwe Boll movie, as well as the iconic villains that helped shape the series to what it's known best for today.
Bleacher Report

Far Cry 6 Review: Gameplay Impressions, Videos and Speedrunning Tips

Far Cry 6 isn't out to revolutionize video games—but a revolutionary backdrop in a gorgeous tropical setting once again drops players into a sandbox with nigh-endless options for fun. Originally intended as an early 2021 release, the latest entry in the historic franchise from developer Ubisoft Toronto comes on the...
thexboxhub.com

Yara awaits with Far Cry 6 – the most expansive Far Cry to date

The Far Cry franchise has come a long way since the early instalments, yet whilst the series highlights of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 are long behind it, there’s still just something about it which means gamers will be clamouring to take a look. That’s the case with Far Cry 6 – a game which provides access to the most expansive Far Cry experience yet.
theloadout.com

Far Cry battle royale speculation sparked by teaser in Far Cry 6

With Far Cry 6 releasing later this week, content creators have been sharing the early hours of the game and finding some of the secrets hidden throughout Yara. One of those secrets is a small teaser video that has sparked speculation that Ubisoft could be developing a new, multiplayer Far Cry game that might take the form of a battle royale or a survival game.
realsport101.com

Will Far Cry 6 be on Ubisoft Plus?

Ubisoft's next major release, Far Cry 6, looks incredible so far. For starters, the amazing Giancarlo Esposito is playing the role of the Antagonist, a dictator named Anton Castillo - and the story has already hooked many from the first reveal trailer. With all of the hype approaching release day,...
IGN

Far Cry 6 Includes a Puzzling, Unexpected Connection to Far Cry 3

Mainline Far Cry games always tell a new story, with new heroes and villains to get to know. However, Far Cry 6 breaks from tradition by including one direct, unexpected, and slightly puzzling connection to Far Cry 3. This story contains major spoilers for the ending Far Cry 6. Don't...
IGN

Game Scoop! 646: Far Cry 6 & Metroid Dread Review Discussions

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Konami, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
PC Gamer

How long is Far Cry 6?

How long is Far Cry 6? Ubisoft's latest doesn't differ greatly from the previous games in the open-world wreck 'em up series, so if you were happy with the amount of time it took you to take down the cultists of Montana in Far Cry 5, for example, you'll be content here. Of course, given the series' freeform structure, there will be wild variations in play time.
cinelinx.com

Everything I Have Wanted From an Open World Game | FAR CRY 6 REVIEW

Far Cry 6 is taking the franchise to new places. While not everything hits, what the game does right, it does REALLY right. Check out our review. Since the Far Cry series first launched in 2004, Ubisoft has pushed the series to new heights with each installment. When Far Cry 6 was announced I was very excited about this title, though I have my reserves, I couldn't wait to dive into this world.
Tom's Guide

Far Cry 6 is the dullest Far Cry game — and I’m loving it

Considering that Far Cry 6 is a game focused on overthrowing a brutal dictator, there's a certain irony in the fact that it's anything but a revolution for the series. It's Far Cry as you know it, without any form of reinvention whatsoever. The Far Cry franchise has mostly stagnated...
