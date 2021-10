The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has helped thousands of Canadians build savings and wealth. The best way to compound wealth is to invest, then collect interest, dividends, and capital gains and pay no tax on those returns. While that would normally be illegal, the TFSA is one option where the Canadian government allows its residents to invest tax-free. If I were looking to build a solid, diversified TFSA investment portfolio, here are three top stocks I would consider buying and holding in my TFSA for many years to come.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO