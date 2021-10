Recently, while responding to reporters’ questions on the budget, Gov. Roy Cooper reiterated his desire to expand Medicaid. For years, the Republican-led General Assembly has resisted expanding the Medicaid program to include anyone with an income up to 138% of the federal poverty level (FPL) as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allows. This main sticking point resulted in the state not passing a full biennial General Fund budget in 2019.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO