NFL

Bills beat Chiefs in AFC title game rematch

By The Associated Press
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Allen finished with 315 yards through...

NBC Sports

Buffalo Bills thump Kansas City Chiefs on the night that changed it all in the AFC

There was a play Sunday night in the rain in Kansas City that encapsulated the 2021 version of Josh Allen perfectly. If you stayed up till midnight, you saw it. Bills up 31-20 at the Chiefs’ 24-yard line, driving for insurance, seven minutes left in the game. Allen took off running up the middle, his receivers covered on the outside. It looked like the 237-pound Allen could bull his way through the sparse coverage in the middle of the field and make it all the way for a touchdown. But he didn’t.
NFL
MPNnow

Maiorana: Bills are annihilating lesser opponents but must beat Chiefs to be AFC favorite

ORCHARD PARK – Josh Allen said Wednesday that he wasn’t even aware that the Buffalo Bills were playing the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Now, we all know that’s a straight up lie because even in the one-game-at-a-time cliché world that NFL players and coaches live in, you know as well as I that Allen and the Bills had that Chiefs game circled on their calendars the moment the NFL schedule was released.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Emmanuel Sanders on Buffalo Bills’ AFC title game loss to Chiefs: ‘The bruises are definitely there’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders sat in team meetings this week and just listened as the game film played from last season’s AFC Championship game. It’s not hard for Buffalo Bills fans, or players that were on the roster 10 months ago, to conjure up memories from a one-sided Kansas City victory. That game sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bills back to Buffalo to wallow in the sting from getting as close as a team can get to the big game without going.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs-Bills rapid reaction: Kansas City is no longer the ‘gold standard’ of AFC

On Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs lost for the third time in four games — a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game. When Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked about the matchup heading into it this week, he played down the idea of redemption, instead acknowledging Kansas City as “the gold standard” of the AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Bills Beat Chiefs#Afc#The Buffalo Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs#Titans 37#Jaguars#Titans#Packers 25#Bengals 22#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Bills must beat the Chiefs to become AFC favorites

This is the team the Bills have to prove they can beat because until they do, this is still the Chiefs’ conference to lose, not Buffalo’s. “Any time you lose a game, you’re angry; any time you lose the AFC Championship Game, you’re a little angrier,” safety Micah Hyde said. “But I think at the end of the day we’re going to come in here and watch this film, we’re going to correct it, and then watch film on (the Chiefs) and see what we can do to get better.”
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

What Is Bills' Blueprint For Beating Chiefs?

Since the start of the 2020 season and including the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills boast an impressive 18-5 record. While they have mostly handled their business on a weekly basis, the team that handed Buffalo two of those five losses is the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills’ Week 5 opponent.
NFL
chatsports.com

Madden Simulation: Bills-Chiefs in the Sunday Night Football rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking for back-to-back wins as they hosted the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and we played out the game in the EA Universe. The AFC title rematch included turnovers, a new Chiefs offensive weapon and Patrick Mahomes outplaying Josh Allen. The secondary for the...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: What’s really at stake in AFC race?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face their biggest test of the season so far when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in a clash that could have big playoff implications down the track. It’s a mouth-watering matchup: a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game with plenty on the line.
NFL
fox4kc.com

AFC Championship rematch: Bills return to Arrowhead to take on Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, 260 days after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship to advance to their second consecutive Super Bowl, the two teams meet again in a week 5 matchup under different circumstances. The Chiefs and the Bills are tied for...
NFL
New York Post

Bills, Chiefs entering anticipated rematch in very different places

So, they meet again, but with the stakes a bit toned down compared to the last time, some 260 days ago. If the Chiefs beat the Bills Sunday night in Kansas City, it won’t secure them a spot in the Super Bowl. The same is true for Buffalo. The circumstances...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills on Their Way to the Top of AFC After Destroying Mahomes, Chiefs

If the Buffalo Bills aren't the AFC's best squad, they're right in the mix to take the spot now vacated by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs made appearances in the last two Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes is as good as anyone in professional football. Yet the Bills dismantled Kansas City and the Chiefs' vaunted offense during Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The 38-20 score doesn't entirely reflect the one-sided nature of the contest.
NFL
Syracuse.com

3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Bills focused on Chiefs matchup — but AFC title bruises remain

Bills’ Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: ‘It’s Week 5’ | NFL.com. “It’s Week 5,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is. But it’s a new year and this team’s different than last year, and their team’s different than last year.
NFL
wmleader.com

Bills look like AFC favorites after dismantling Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills, though it took way longer than it should have, made quite the statement on Sunday night. Buffalo has solidified itself as a surefire favorite in the AFC. The Bills, even after a rain delay that lasted more than an hour and cleared out Arrowhead Stadium, rolled past the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 in dominant fashion.
NFL
USA Today

Bills cleanse past in showing KC who's chief in the AFC race

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In putting the finishing touches on Buffalo's most resonating win of the season, cornerback Tre’Davious White made his way to the sideline after recovering Patrick Mahomes’ fumble with a message to the few Chiefs fans who remained. “Bye bye,” White said, waving his hand. In...
NFL
FOX Sports

By The Numbers: Chiefs-Bills rematch, Cowboys-Giants clash highlight Week 5

NEW YORK JETS (1-3) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS (1-3) IN LONDON. Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since 2017. This is the second game in London for both teams. The Jets beat the Dolphins 27-14 in 2015. The Falcons lost to the Lions 22-21 in 2014. The Numbers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis: Bills shift power in AFC with win over Chiefs

The landscape of the AFC took a seismic change early Monday morning, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20, in Week 5 action. The Bills defense made a concerted effort to keep the Chiefs from completing big plays. For most of the game, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer positioned themselves deeper on the field, forcing Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to look underneath for passing options.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Bills drown out Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to make statement in AFC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It rained and poured on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Chiefs were blasted by the Buffalo Bills, 38-20 in an AFC title game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium that saw its second half delayed 62 minutes by severe weather. Buffalo’s Josh Allen – and...
NFL

