Our lone medalist on the day was Ellie Hansen racing to a 26th place finish to lead the girls team. The girls ran very well in this very competitive meet. Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were: Kyrah Chappell, Brooke Skrabis, Addyson Loew, Julia Miller & Samantha Oberg. The boys’ meet was equally as competitive and the following scored for the Eagles: Brandon McCullough, Donovan Vogel, Paeton Wheeler, Gage Stray, Isaiah Stuhan & Liam Imhoff. Our next meet is this coming Tuesday at White Cloud.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO