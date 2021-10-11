BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rickey Lane Corathers, 63, of Lost Creek passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Thursday, October 7, 2021.He was born in Clarksburg on October 14, 1957, a son of the late Marshall David Corathers and Jane May. In addition to his parents, Rickey was preceded in death by two brothers: Danny Corathers, and Timmy Corathers; and two sisters: Bonnie Sue Corathers, and Marsha Kay Corathers.On December 19, 1986, Rickey married the love of his life, Monterey Jenkins. Together they shared over 34 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Rickey are his wife, Monterey Corathers of Lost Creek; three siblings: Dave Corathers and wife, Lynette, of Salem, WV, Rex Corathers and wife, Thelma, of Alliance, OH, and Sheila Adams of Akron, OH; several nieces and nephews; and best friend Dave Posey.After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1976, Rickey became a carpenter. He spent five years at City Construction and ten years at Elkview Builders both in Clarksburg. Rickey enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was building things. He had an easy-going nature and will be truly missed by all who knew him.Rickey’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rickey Lane Corathers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.