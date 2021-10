New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Amid concerns about a power crisis in the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday hit out at the Central Government saying, "It looks like a power crisis is being created."The Delhi Power Minister while speaking to ANI said, "We are compelled to buy electricity at five times the average rate as of now. It looks like the crisis is being created. If there's no shortage of coal, why is NTPC not producing electricity to its full capacity?"Jain also alleged that the Centre has asked NTPC to cap the production capacity of all its plants to half.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO