We have three teams coming into the rankings. Citadel lost their game, but lost by only three points against North Carolina, and that's good enough to get Citadel in there. Providence beat Coast Guard 12-6. This is a really interesting result because Providence hadn't looked like they were poised for such a result. We're going to wait on this, meaning that we aren't automatically dropping Providence College over Coast Guard just yet. Providence does move into the rankings but will need to consolidate to move up.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO