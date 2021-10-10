CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Rebranding the Womxn’s Center for Success at UCI

By Campus News Writer
New University Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Womxn’s Center for Success at UCI, previously known as the Womxn’s Hub, underwent a name change since their relocation to the Student Center during the 2020-21 academic year. The center took to social media to announce the change on their Instagram page in July. The center made the site...

www.newuniversity.org

Comments / 0

Related
New University Newspaper

UCI’s National Society of Black Engineers Aims to Provide an Inclusive Platform for Career Success

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is a student-run organization founded to create an inclusive environment for the disproportionately low number of Black engineering students at UCI. The organization provides members with opportunities to further their knowledge in engineering, helping them prepare for their careers through conventions and connecting them with experts in the field.
SOCIETY
austincc.edu

You're Invited! ACC's TRHT Center hosts Daring Dialogue: Engaging Conversations about Being Successful as a Student of Color at ACC

Austin Community College District’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center hosts a virtual conversation for new and prospective students who want to learn more about what it takes to find success in college as a student of color. The event, called Daring Dialogue: Engaging Conversations about Being Successful as...
AUSTIN, TX
Lantern

ODI unveils Latinx Student Success Center, provides space for Latino community

Latino students can now meet with others of the same identity in Ohio State’s first Latino-centered community space. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion announced the opening of the Latinx Student Success Center, located in Hale Hall, Sept. 24. The center is an open space where Latino students can build relationships with students and staff, Yolanda Zepeda, assistant vice provost for ODI, said.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci#Student Center#Rebranding#Center For Success#Instagram#Mesa Court
The Daily Collegian

$7,500 grant helps Hazleton's Student Success Center enhance support services

HAZLETON, Pa. — Penn State Hazleton’s Student Success Center has received a $7,500 grant to strengthen and expand its academic services in support of second-year students whose transition from high school to college may have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic impacted students’ adjustment to college life and...
HAZLETON, PA
unmc.edu

Cancer center successfully renews NCI designation

The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center has successfully renewed its National Cancer Institute Cancer Center Support Grant (CCSG). This grant bestows National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation on the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and marks continuous NCI funding for the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center since 1984. Renewal of the CCSG, amounting to approximately $12 million over the next five years, helps cover the costs of administering the cancer center’s research programs and operating its core facilities, which provide sophisticated technical services to researchers throughout the cancer center.
OMAHA, NE
New University Newspaper

96% of UCI Students Fully Vaccinated as Anteaters Return to Campus

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 96% of UCI students and 94% of staff and faculty are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 10. There have been 47 cumulative positive cases since Sept. 5. In alignment with the University of California vaccination policy regarding medical exemptions or religious and disability accommodations, all...
EDUCATION
hamlethub.com

Women’s Center Safe Walk Huge Success, Ridgefielder is Highest Individual Fundraiser, Kathy Graham Chair

The Women’s Center held its 15th annual SafeWalk as a three-day long virtual event the first weekend in October. SafeWalk is the Women’s Center’s premier event to unite the community in their vision to end domestic violence and raise funds to support programs and services that are provided at no cost. Over $75,000 and counting was contributed through sponsorships, registrations, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Hundreds of individuals on more than 40 teams ran, walked, hiked, and creatively moved their way to a 4K from across the Greater Danbury area to Michigan, Virginia, New York, Washington D.C., Maine, and as far as California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Meditation
Place
Sydney
Lootpress

Women’s Resource Center announces rebranding, name change

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 1, the Women’s Resource Center in Beckley announced that it will now be called AWAY- Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth. The rebranding went into effect on Friday. Reginia Thomas, Executive Director of AWAY, says the change was a long time coming....
BECKLEY, WV
massachusettsnewswire.com

Women’s Travel Group Rebrands to Her Adventures as They Continue to Make Travel Accessible

Women’s Travel Group Rebrands to Her Adventures as They Continue to Make Travel Accessible with Facebook’s Support. CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Girls Who Travel, a popular women’s travel group with over 81,000 members from over 100 countries, has undergone a rebranding. The popular group will now operate under the name Her Adventures. This change comes after Facebook recently selected the platform for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program.
INTERNET
uci.edu

UCI now an NSF science and technology satellite center

The National Science Foundation recently announced the creation of six new so-called science and technology centers — groups of universities working together with NSF funding to advance specific scientific fields. One of those new centers, called the NSF Center for Learning the Earth with Artificial Intelligence, will foster research at the intersection of climate change and data science. Columbia University is the flagship institution in charge of the center, and UCI is one of the center’s satellite collaborators. In that role, UCI and its Department of Earth System Science (ESS) are now able to provide funding each year for two Ph.D. students interested in doing research related to the center, including working to incorporate artificial intelligence techniques like machine learning into efforts to understand how Earth’s climate system behaves now and how it might behave in the near future. It’s cutting-edge science that ESS Professor Mike Pritchard, who’s leading the UCI chapter, thinks will through improved modeling demystify the still-unknown ways in which the climate will continue to change in the coming century, including how uncertain processes like cloud and turbulence physics modulate how much more extreme climate crises like droughts and wildfires are likely to get. “It’s like supercomputers were just invented,” said Pritchard, describing the momentousness of the growing influence of AI in climate science and the depth of new work that this long-term UCI-Columbia partnership will enable. “It’s going to be life-changing.”
EDUCATION
irvinestandard.com

Tech guru lands at UCI

Tech has always been a part of Errol Arkilic’s life. As a child, he’d sit with his father – an engineering professor – and watch the PBS program “Wall Street Week.” The show was a high-brow, less-produced predecessor to “Shark Tank,” on which companies pitch ideas to investors. Arkilic was...
IRVINE, CA
tulsacc.edu

Hardesty Student Success Center at TCC West Campus Improves Student Experience

Funded with a $1 million gift from the Hardesty Family Foundation, the new facility revolutionizes the student experience and removes barriers. Students are already seeing the benefit with a clearly identified starting point and check in area instead of rows of counters and offices for multiple departments, each with its own line. Opened in the middle of the pandemic, the College made the strategic decision to delay the formal dedication until now, due to public health considerations.
TULSA, OK
irvinestandard.com

UCI ranked among America’s top 10 public universities

For the seventh straight year, UC Irvine has been ranked as one of America’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022 “Best Colleges” list ranks UCI ninth among public universities. Others in the top 10 include UCLA, UC Berkeley and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

UCI Experts On: Health and Happiness

Belinda Campos, UCI Chicano/Latino studies professor and chair, dives into her research on unique sociocultural contexts that can be beneficial for relationships and protective of health. Watch:. Relationships can bring happiness and protect health. It's now well established that high quality relationships are linked with better health and longer life,...
MENTAL HEALTH
uci.edu

UCI Public Health launches Center for Environmental Health Disparities Research

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 — The University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health has launched the Center for Environmental Health Disparities Research. The center is dedicated to addressing environmental justice through community-based research and promotion of equitable environmental health policies locally and nationally. UCI Public Health professors Jun...
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

Gregg Macey Joins UCI Law Center for Land, Environment, and Natural Resources

IRVINE, Calif. (Oct. 7, 2021) — The University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is pleased to announce that Gregg Macey has joined the Center for Land, Environment, and Natural Resources (CLEANR) as Associate Director for Environmental Justice. He joins Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Faculty Director Alejandro Camacho, and Staff Director and Attorney Melissa Kelly, in leading the center.
IRVINE, CA
New University Newspaper

UCI in the Fight Against Cancer

Through cancer care and research, UCI has found ways to improve current treatments and new, drug-free innovations to serve the diverse population of Orange County. The UCI Cancer Center, established in 1989, quickly grew to esteemed status in the medical community by earning a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation in 1994 and Comprehensive Cancer Center status in 1997.
CANCER
New University Newspaper

Big Brain Brotherhood: Cognitive Science Association

The Cognitive Science Association (CSA) at UCI was founded by cognitive sciences alumna Angelina Quagletti with just three board members and a simple mission in summer 2019. “[The founding members] felt that there wasn’t enough community within current cognitive science majors, and we were kind of left in the dark,” current CSA President and third year cognitive sciences student Tommie Huynh said. “It was hard to navigate courses and the major because it’s a pretty small major.”
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy