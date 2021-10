You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ever wondered how startup investment decisions are made and what are the techniques used by investors to anchor the decision? The term due diligence (DD) is an all-encompassing word for review performed to evaluate the business viability of a startup. It is both: science and art! The due diligence of a startup forms the foundation for the investors to put their belief in the startups with their time and money. A startup which has proved itself over a strong due diligence process is bound to be unshakable during times of distress, hence keeping faith of the investors intact. This is where the importance of a thorough and robust DD comes into picture.

