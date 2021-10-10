CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgway, PA

Pine Ridge Farm and Bear Creek Wines held a wine and cheese corn maze on Sunday

By Brian D. Stockman
ridgwayrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGWAY--The century-old Pine Ridge Farm that straddles the border between Kersey and Ridgway is known for its event functions. From opening up their farm and greenhouses to Elementary School students, holding farm weddings, serving as bed and breakfast for Elk, deer, and bear hunters, and their constant presence at local farmer's markets, the Kemmer family always seems to have something going on Kemmer Road.

www.ridgwayrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgway, PA
County
Elk County, PA
City
Bear Creek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Elk County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Kersey, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze#Food And Wine#Food Drink#Bear Creek Wines#School Of Dance#The Pine Ridge Farm#Lundin Farm#Elk County Foods
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy