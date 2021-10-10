CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, PA

Ridgway Animal Haven and Awakenings Alliance Church team up for fundraiser

By Brian D. Stockman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgway Animal Haven and Awakenings Alliance Church teamed up for a fundraiser this Saturday at the Church on Boot Jack Road in Ridgway. Dozens of vendors from Mary Kay to Tinkers Resin came together to help raise money for Elk County's only no-kill animal shelter. The Animal Haven will soon be hosting a spay and neutering event at the shelter for local residents so make sure to check out their Facebook or website when more information becomes available. (Photos by Brian D. Stockman)

