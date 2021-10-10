Festival of Flavors held in Johnsonburg on Saturday evening

The annual Festival of Flavors in Johnsonburg was held on Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. on Market Street in front of the Community Building, which organized the event. A relaxing evening of live music, food, and spirits awaited those who attended the event, with all proceeds from ticket sales and basket raffles helping to fund more programs at the now century-old Community building. A newcomer this year, Rich Valley Wines of Emporium makes both grape and fruit wines, and their malbec red was exceptionally good when paired with the freshly made pizza at the festival. The Johnsonburg Community building staff and volunteers would like to thank everyone who assisted and participated in the event.