CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnsonburg, PA

Festival of Flavors held in Johnsonburg on Saturday evening

By Brian D. Stockman
ridgwayrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Festival of Flavors in Johnsonburg was held on Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. on Market Street in front of the Community Building, which organized the event. A relaxing evening of live music, food, and spirits awaited those who attended the event, with all proceeds from ticket sales and basket raffles helping to fund more programs at the now century-old Community building. A newcomer this year, Rich Valley Wines of Emporium makes both grape and fruit wines, and their malbec red was exceptionally good when paired with the freshly made pizza at the festival. The Johnsonburg Community building staff and volunteers would like to thank everyone who assisted and participated in the event.

www.ridgwayrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Johnsonburg, PA
City
Emporium, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ticket Sales#Johnsonburg Community
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy