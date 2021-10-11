CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Spice Mix

bojongourmet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePumpkin spice mix gets a vibrant upgrade with freshly grated nutmeg and golden turmeric added to the classic cinnamon, ginger, allspice blend. Use this golden-hued pumpkin pie spice blend in your favorite fall recipes: pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin granola, pumpkin bread, and pumpkin muffins. I've made my share...

bojongourmet.com

hunker.com

Costco Brought Back a Popular Fall Bakery Item

'Tis the season of pumpkin spice! And no, we're not just talking about pumpkin spice lattes. According to Instagram user @costcosisters, Costco has brought back its pumpkin spice loaf, and our fall-loving hearts (and stomachs) couldn't be more excited. In case you're unfamiliar with this dreamy Costco creation, the pumpkin...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Recipes#Pumpkin Pie Spice#Food Drink#Pumpkin Spice Mix#Indian#Southeast Asian
Mashed

Best Pineapple Coconut Cake Recipe

Chef and recipe developer Michelle Morey considers this pineapple coconut cake "easy" to make, but fair warning, she is speaking with years of baking experience behind her, so don't worry if you're a bit intimidated by this recipe at first. Despite all of the steps, the ingredients can be found at most grocery stores, much of the recipe simply involves following package instructions, and there's even some room for covering up a mistake or two as you decorate the cake. Also, as soon as anyone takes a bite of this sweet, richly flavored dessert, they're not going to care if it looked picture-perfect before they ate it.
RECIPES
jacksonprogress-argus.com

RECIPE: Best Chicken Fried Steak Ever

A great old-fashioned recipe for chicken fried steak. If you're new to cooking, this is a great recipe to try since the directions are straightforward and use basic ingredients. This does make a mess, so it's a great weekend recipe when you have a little extra clean-up time. The seasoned flour is what makes this recipe really good. It's full of spices and flavor. The crust around the cube steak fries nice and crisp. Serve with or without a cream gravy for a fabulous Southern-style meal.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Goshen News

No 'knead' to stress over this Amish Cinnamon Bread

No kneading, you just mix it up and bake it. 1. Cream together butter, 1 cup of sugar and eggs. 2. Add buttermilk, flour and baking soda. 3. Mix in separate bowl the 1/3 c sugar and cinnamon. 4. Put 1/2 of batter (or a little less) into greased loaf...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Long Island Iced Tea Recipe

Iced tea is a long-time favorite drink of many people, and this Long Island Iced Tea Cocktail recipe is one that will indeed be enjoyed by all. With the addition of vodka, gin, rum, and tequila to sweet iced tea, it's easy to see why this concoction has been such a long-time favorite. The best part about this recipe is how simple it is!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Sassafras Root Beer Is Illegal

There's nothing like an iced cold root beer soda on a hot day to quench your thirst, or a delectable root beer float with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream to sweeten your day. Or, perhaps, as Bobby Flay recommends, you might add some bourbon to your root beer float for a little extra kick (via Food Network). The "root" in root beer is named for the root of the sassafras tree, an ingredient that has been used in traditional root beer recipes since the 1860s. In fact, sassafras consumption dates back even further, as indigenous peoples used it for medicinal purposes (via McGill). All Recipes reported that sassafras — aka ague tree, cinnamon wood, or saxifrax — has also been used to flavor toothpaste, in soap, and as an anti-itch solution for bug bites.
DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Swiss Chicken Bake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Creamy Swiss Chicken Bake is absolutely delicious. Chicken breasts are smothered in an easy-to-make Swiss cheese sauce, covered in crispy, seasoned breadcrumbs, then baked until bubbly. It’s an easy chicken casserole the whole family will love!
RECIPES
Food Network

What Is Mincemeat?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Not as common in the U.S. as it is in Great Britain, mincemeat is a sweet, spiced fruit mixture usually used as pie filling. Mincemeat is typically associated with Christmas traditions, and November through the end of December is when you’ll see it available in jars at many grocery stores.
RECIPES
asapland.com

Benefits of Eating Raisins

Raisins not only provide a delicious and healthy snack but also contain various essential nutrients that offer various health benefits. These nutritious dried grapes can help prevent certain conditions and diseases such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney stones. They are also rich in antioxidants which protect the body against cell damage caused by free radicals. Furthermore, they contain significant amounts of potassium, magnesium, manganese, and iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beaver County Times

The surprising, violent, world-changing history of pumpkin spice

It’s pumpkin spice’s world. You’re just living in it. Every year, the enemies of pumpkin spice declare that the annual autumn madness must be near its end. But with each year, the fever for cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon only intensifies. Kit Kats and Twinkies now come in pumpkin spice form....
FOOD & DRINKS

