Bitcoin Enters A Phase Of Consolidation Amid String Of Bullish News — Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor coins were down on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 2.55% to $2.26 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.21% lower at $54,953.40 over 24 hours leading up to press time. For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 14.59%. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market...

