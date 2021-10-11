Bitcoin Enters A Phase Of Consolidation Amid String Of Bullish News — Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower

Bitcoin has broken above $60,000 for the first time since April, prompting a market-wide price surge.The latest gains follow news on Friday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is set to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) early next week.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big price increases in recent days, with Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Ripple (XRP) all rising by between 5-10 per cent over the last week.The crypto market is now valued at more than $2.44 trillion, meaning it is now worth more than Apple, the world’s most valuable company.Some analysts have forecast a record-breaking end to the year, with one price prediction model putting BTC on track to hit a new all-time-high by November. The same model predicts that bitcoin will hit six figures in 2021.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO