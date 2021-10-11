CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win tickets to Joe Bonamassa!

 5 days ago
Don’t miss the guitar event of the year when Joe Bonamassa comes to Stifel Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.!

Joe Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers and his enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, and a favorite for music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show which will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favorites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 24 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa’s career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and is only gaining more momentum.

Watch the music video for Bonamassa’s latest single, “Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye” from his upcoming live album, “Now Serving: Royal Tea, Live From The Ryman”.

Download a free album from Joe Bonamassa at www.jbonamassa.com/freemp3

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to Joe Bonamassa from KMOX, from October 11, 2021 at 12am CT through October 17, 2021 at 11:59pm CT enter by visiting the Station's contest page, clicking on the Win Joe Bonamassa Tickets contest link, completely filling out the entry form and hitting SUBMIT. On or about October 18, 2021 at 10am CT, one (1) entry will be selected in a random drawing of all eligible online entries received, subject to verification of eligibility. The one (1) verified winner will receive one pair of tickets valued at $140 to Joe Bonamassa at the Stifel Theatre on October 30, 2021 courtesy of the Stifel Theatre. Redeeming and using the prize(s) in this contest may require for the winner(s) (i) to have a valid email address and an app-enabled mobile device capable of downloading and running a third-party mobile ticketing app (e.g., Ticketmaster, AXS, MLB, etc.); (ii) to install, or have already installed, such mobile ticketing app on their app-enabled mobile device; and (iii) to login into an existing user account or to sign up for a free user account with the third-party operating such mobile ticketing app by completing a form with all required information, including at a minimum first name, last name, and valid email address. THE PRIZE(S) IN THIS CONTEST CANNOT BE REDEEMED OR USED BY ANY MEANS OTHER THAN THE DESIGNATED THIRD-PARTY MOBILE TICKETING APP FOR THIS PRIZE. INDIVIDUALS WHO DO NOT HAVE A VALID EMAIL ADDRESS, ACCESS TO AN APP-ENABLED MOBILE DEVICE AND/OR DO NOT COMPLY WITH THE FOREGOING REQUIREMENTS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REDEEM OR USE THE PRIZE(S) IN THIS CONTEST SHOULD THEY BE SELECTED AND VERIFIED AS A WINNER, WILL NOT RECEIVE A SUBSTITUTE PRIZE, AND SHOULD NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST.  Winner(s) and any guest(s), if applicable, must comply with any and all COVID-19 vaccination, screening, testing, safety and related requirements imposed or required by (if applicable) the Station, the venue, event promoter, sponsors, travel providers, hotels, governmental authorities or others in connection with the receipt, use, and redemption of the prize. Refusal to comply with all applicable COVID-19 requirements will result in forfeiture of the prize and no replacement or alternate prize will be provided. All cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Station and its sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations due to any pandemic or epidemic constituting a public health emergency, including those subject to government mandated quarantines, travel restrictions, or stay-at-home orders. The Station and/or its sponsors shall in no way be responsible under any circumstances whatsoever for replacing, and/or for reimbursing any winner(s) with any form of compensation for, any prize(s) or portion(s) thereof forfeited due to the refusal of the winner(s) and/or their guest(s) to comply with all applicable COVID-19 requirements and/the cancellation of any event, nor will any alternate prize(s) be provided. Otherwise, KMOX's general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

