Kraft Heinz CEO Sees Inflation 'Across The Board,' Says Higher Food Prices Are Here To Stay

By Rahul Sharan
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) CEO Miguel Patricio has said that the recent trend of higher food prices is here to stay. What Happened: In an interview with the BBC, Patricio acknowledged that Kraft Heinz has raised the prices of more than half of its products in the United States, and similarly, across several economies. The reason for these hikes comes down to issues in the supply chain, with a lack of labor playing a key factor.

www.benzinga.com

#Food Prices#Inflation#Ceo#Khc#Kraft Heinz Company
