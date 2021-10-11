Insights In Sound – Bobby Summerfield, Musician/Producer (Episode 44)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHe’s been a session musician, arranger, composer, engineer, producer, DJ, and roller derby contender, in venues from South Africa to Los Angeles to Australia. And he’s still having fun. We talk to Bobby Summerfield about work, play, and everything in between.

Creating a Monitor Sound that Styx

Las Vegas, NV (October 12, 2021)—Roadwarriors since the 1970s, Styx is back on tour, bringing its unique mix of rock, pop and prog to the masses as it tours behind its latest album, 2021’s Crash of the Crown. Along for the ride is the group’s longtime monitor engineer Evan McElhinney, who’s been using a passel of Audix gear every night—not just microphones but also the recently introduced TM2 Integrated Ear-Simulator (coupler) for testing IEMs.
MUSIC
mixonline.com

Seagrass Studio Grows

Los Angeles, CA (October 12, 2021)—Los Angeles-based producer Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Skating Polly) has been building his own studios ever since he started out in Chicago back in the late 1980s. Based these days in Valley Village, he recently built Seagrass Studio out of a former residential guest house, outfitting it with a live room and now a fully-equipped control room that can tackle Dolby Atmos immersive work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mixonline.com

Capturing Good Sound for Bad Sport

Los Angeles, CA (October 14, 2021)—Sound mixer Nico Pierce recently wrapped work on the first episode of new documentary series Bad Sport, for which he used Lectrosonics RF equipment, chiefly SMV and SMDWB transmitters paired with SRc receivers slot-mounted in his audio bag. Bad Sport’s debut episode, “Hoop Schemes,” chronicles...
TV & VIDEOS
mixonline.com

Telecaster Master Jim Campilongo Talks Tone, Technique, and Celestion

Brooklyn, NY (October 14, 2021) — Jim Campilongo has been called “an American treasure” by Billboard and the “sultan of twang” in The New Yorker. In 2013, Fender honored him by releasing the Jim Campilongo Signature Telecaster, a 50-unit reproduction of the 1959 Tele from which he’s been inseparable throughout a lifelong career that has presented opportunities to play with Charlie Hunter, Burning Spear, Cake, Martha Wainright, J.J. Cale, Nels Cline, and of course The Little Willies, a band he co-founded with Norah Jones. His most recent collaboration, Two Guitars with Luca Benedetti, earned raves from music press across the globe. Playing in an inimitable style that can pivot from country-swing to jazz on a dime, he is considered the premiere exponent of the Telecaster guitar and all the musical history it represents. Campilongo graciously spent some time with us to discuss the other main ingredient in his signature tone — Celestion speakers — not to mention chronicle his inspirations and offer some must-hear advice on career and practicing.
MUSIC
5280.com

Meet the Emerging Musicians Defining Denver’s Sound

Nikki Swarn, general manager of 104.7 The Drop, tunes us in to three can’t-miss Mile High artists—plus, a list of local bangers to add to your playlists ASAP. Hip-hop highbrows often knock Denver for lacking a distinctive sound. But Nikki Swarn, general manager of 104.7 The Drop—a rap and R&B station that has been streaming online as part of Rocky Mountain Public Media since 2019—hears the scene differently. “Mile High City rap and R&B is unique for its vulnerability and openness and commitment to cause and community,” she says. Swarn tuned us in to these three local artists, whose principles, lyrics, and lived experiences are all their own.
DENVER, CO
coloradomusic.org

TALENT NEEDED: Buffalo Rose Looking for Sound Engineer(s)

Posted by Marco Simpson on Facebook, 10/04/21: In search of the right person(s) to join our team at the Buffalo Rose. We are currently expanding our show base and looking to add qualified engineer(s) to our line up. Must be experienced and fluid with the following:. ● FOH Console: Midas...
JOBS
wmuk.org

Producer, Composer, Musician Stratøs Releases Wide-Ranging 'Planets'

Planets, a journey of sound and concept from Mercury to Pluto, is the creation of Stratøs, the producer name for multidisciplinary artist Eddie Codrington. He tells Cara Lieurance about the process of writing and finishing the album in four months, with creative input from guest artists like Julia Moffa, David Binney, John Hébert, and Alex Mansour.
MUSIC
mnufc.com

Sound of the Loons, Episode 160 – The Red Card Debate

Callum Williams is back alongside Steve McPherson for Episode 160 of Sound of the Loons, presented by Allina Health Orthopedics. Our regular duo discusses the Reynoso red card, results over the weekend and speculates around the Colorado matchup scheduled for this Sunday.
SPORTS
kiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 (NEW MUSIC)

5. Hailey – Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber - Hailey (Visualizer) Justice: The Complete Edition https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/JusticeTheCompleteEditionShop Justice merch: https://justinbieber.lnk.to/OfficialShop Follow Justin... 4. No Hard Feelings – Old Dominion. Listen to "No Hard Feelings" from Old Dominion's album, 'Time, Tequila & Therapy,' out now: https://OD.lnk.to/TTTAYChorus:There was no hard feelingsAnd no ba... 3....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR’s ‘El Tiny’ Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists. For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila Cabello is also slated for a future installment. Nicki Nicole’s set took place in a room flanked by books and a camcorder was strategically placed on a stack of novels by the artist. The footage switches between the home-styled recording and pro shots, which gives the set a homey vibe. She performed six songs — including her singles “Colocao” and “Wapo Traketero” — with a band that featured an accordionist and mandolin player. Nicole brought out an expanded string section for her engaging ballad “Parte de Mi” and she also delivered a fun freestyle. She closed with new bop “Baby.”
MUSIC
Reporter Newspapers

In the Mix: Kyle Stapleton takes deep album dives with TuneDig podcast

Your TuneDig podcast takes a deep discussion dive into an eclectic array of albums (Miles Davis to Bjork and Radiohead to Rihanna). How did the podcast evolve and what’s coming up? TuneDig evolved from years of iterating around doing productive, creative things with our love for music, and specifically being part of the local music […] The post In the Mix: Kyle Stapleton takes deep album dives with TuneDig podcast appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Coldplay Explores Both Pop and the Cosmos in Uneven Concept Album ‘Music of the Spheres’: Review

Coldplay doesn’t jump the shark on “Music of the Spheres,” but the British rockers come uncomfortably close. A concept album about a fictional planetary system called The Spheres, the space opera is an uneven mix of synth-drenched power-pop, cosmic interludes (the band goes as far as inventing alien languages) and surprisingly affecting collaborations. It’s the emotional heft of the latter that pumps the brakes as Coldplay approaches that metaphorical Great White, making the band’s ninth album a minor — but not entirely regrettable — addition to an otherwise stellar discography. Space and music have been strange, often very complementary bedfellows since...
MUSIC
