Colorful Knox Countians: A Big Man With A Big Heart, Hazen Kreis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazen Kreis is likely a name unfamiliar to the readers of this column, but there was a time when the six foot, five inch gentleman was wildly popular in Knox County. Kreis was elected to three two-year terms consecutively as Sheriff of Knox County. Ranging in weight from 340 to 375 pounds, Kreis was a big man, who was once the pistol sharpshooting champion of the United States. Kreis’s grandson, Hazen Kreis, III, recalls stories told by his Uncle Rudy and various family members of how his grandfather could shoot individual acorns from trees.

