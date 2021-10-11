CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molina Sentenced on Possession Charges

By AJ Taylor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Molina of Kiester, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Carrying Weapons,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 4, 2021. For Count 1, Molina was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Molina was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Molina was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

