Offbeat Thought-Process To Turn The Tide In Favor Of Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market

Rebel Yell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane, also known as POSS, is used for the improvement/enhancement of products, which gives manufacturers the liberty to develop custom products. Because of its chemical nature, POSS technology can be tailored to meet resin and consumer compatibility needs. The polyhedral oligomeric silsesquixane market is still in an initial phase of growth. Research is ongoing on POSS compounds in order to reduce its cost and commercialize it on a large scale. As such, it is estimated that, the POSS market will witness significant growth in the near future.

IN THIS ARTICLE
