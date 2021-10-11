Offbeat Thought-Process To Turn The Tide In Favor Of Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market

Pine bark extract is one of nature’s super antioxidants loaded with oligomeric proanthocyanidin compounds. Pine bark extract is used in health supplements mainly due to its antioxidant activity. The antioxidant contents of pine bark extracts help reduce visible signs of aging in the skin, owing to which pine bark extract is used in anti-aging skin cream formulations. Pine bark extract has a wide variety of applications, which include preparations such as powder capsules, tablets, etc. The applications of pine bark extract in food as an additive is gaining acceptance among health-conscious customers. Pine bark extract is mostly known for its antioxidant producing benefits as well as its compounds that have antibacterial, antiviral, anticarcinogenic, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties, owing to which pine bark extract is used in dietary supplements. The pine bark extract market is likely to witness an upsurge in the coming years due to the nutritional benefits of pine bark extract and increase in consumer awareness.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO