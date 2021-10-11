As a student, here's what I want to know to best recognize Columbus Day

Each year Columbus Day reminds us that everyone who isn’t an indigenous American is an immigrant or a descendant from one. This year President Joe Biden became the first to officially proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day, coinciding with the celebration of Columbus Day, declaring, “For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for tribal nations — a future grounded in tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world.”

