As a student, here's what I want to know to best recognize Columbus Day

By Miriam Salvador Guest columnist
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Columbus Day, and of course I am aware that it is a no-school day, which I am very excited about!. Being a senior in high school, people might assume I know a lot about Christopher Columbus, but most of my knowledge centers on the voyage this explorer made trying to find a better way of reaching Asia by sailing west from Europe. He executed the voyage with his three boats, the Niña, the Pinta and Santa Maria. Additionally, he had Spain's support on the daring trip.

