Hard Work Leads to Success
ADAIR, OKLA. – Devin DeLozier is a fourth-generation rancher and an agriculture teacher at Adair (Okla.) High School. Devin started his love of farming and ranching at a young age when he helped his father Dennis DeLozier on the family ranch, which is made up of 1,400-acres near Adair, Okla. Devin and his wife Becky currently run about 100 head of cattle, and Dennis owns and additional 200 head. Devin, Becky and their sons, Dax, Dacen and Dade, are the primary operators of the ranch.ozarksfn.com
