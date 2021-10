The Giants have never been this powerful. Not in the days of Barry Bonds or long before then with Willie Mays and Willie McCovey in the same lineup. Never. In a season full of surprises, the Giants' ability to bash the long ball might be the biggest. Only one team -- the Toronto Blue Jays -- hit more home runs than the Giants this season. San Francisco's 241 home runs weren't just the most in the NL this year, it set a new franchise record.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO