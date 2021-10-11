Tigers Fight Back In 2nd Half To Defeat UAPB 3-1

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team hosted a tri-match against nonconference opponents Marvin Ridge and South Iredell on Saturday, earning a four-set win over Marvin Ridge and a three-set victory over South Iredell. The Tigers won 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 against Marvin Ridge before defeating South Iredell 25-16, 25-22 and 25-19. Against Marvin Ridge (17-4), Foard received 17 kills and two blocks from Laney Craig to go with 15 kills and six blocks from senior Martina Foster, who recently made a verbal commitment to play collegiately at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee. Averie Dale added eight kills, five blocks and two aces, while Maya Beatty had six kills and six digs, Natigan Crutchfield had five kills and 10 digs, Lyndsie Warren had two aces and 25 digs, Haley Johnston had seven digs and 29 assists and Sarah Lingle had three blocks and 18 assists.
Comments / 0