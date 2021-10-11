Tigers Fight Back In 2nd Half To Defeat UAPB 3-1

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – The No. 1 TCNJ women's soccer team fell behind for the first time this season on Saturday at Montclair State. The Red Hawks scored in the ninth minute to take a 1-0 lead, but the Lions stormed back with three goals in the first half to win, 3-1. Much like on Wednesday when Rowan scored to tie the game in the second half and the Lions responded strongly, the Lions came back with the equalizer just seven minutes after the MSU goal. Nikki Butler got that first goal in the 16th minute, scoring on a feed from Amelia Curtis. Butler becomes the 10th TCNJ player this season with multiple goals.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO