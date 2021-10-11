3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $147,900

Beautiful bungalow in Moline, IL; 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car; great curb appeal, wooded lot, finished water proofed basement with 3rd bedroom/egress and wood burning fireplace/gas starter. Lovely open remodeled kitchen; breakfast bar, built-in cabinet, subway tile and dining area create a comfortable living area!! Main level showcases refinished hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Slider to back deck and fenced in wooded backyard with non maintenance decking surface. Many updates including roof 12, light fixtures 17, electrical panel, replacement windows, driveway, walls and trim. Furnace and AC 21, water heater 19, gutter/siding 12, whole home painted 2020, thermostat 21. Kitchen appliances stay, washer and dryer negotiable. Walk up attic could be finished as a 4th bedroom if needed or enjoy extra storage! 3 season room on front of home is a shaded spot to enjoy this very convenient location in the QCA!!! Great updated home!!!