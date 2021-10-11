CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $147,900

Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful bungalow in Moline, IL; 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car; great curb appeal, wooded lot, finished water proofed basement with 3rd bedroom/egress and wood burning fireplace/gas starter. Lovely open remodeled kitchen; breakfast bar, built-in cabinet, subway tile and dining area create a comfortable living area!! Main level showcases refinished hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Slider to back deck and fenced in wooded backyard with non maintenance decking surface. Many updates including roof 12, light fixtures 17, electrical panel, replacement windows, driveway, walls and trim. Furnace and AC 21, water heater 19, gutter/siding 12, whole home painted 2020, thermostat 21. Kitchen appliances stay, washer and dryer negotiable. Walk up attic could be finished as a 4th bedroom if needed or enjoy extra storage! 3 season room on front of home is a shaded spot to enjoy this very convenient location in the QCA!!! Great updated home!!!

qconline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moline, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL
Moline, IL
Real Estate
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Bedroom Home#Qca

Comments / 0

Community Policy