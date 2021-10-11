3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $130,000

Located in a quiet area with very little traffic, 1/4 mile from the W. Locust HyVee store on top of the hill off Lincoln! Large front deck greets you as you enter the house. Huge living room with new carpet and a beautiful wood staircase going up. Dining room also has new carpet with a countertop for food service & a breakfast bar between the kitchen & dining room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, newer vinyl flooring and a pantry cabinet for storage. 3 bedrooms upstairs which two are very large & an updated bathroom. Large open basement with daylight windows & laundry connections. Tankless water heater, furnace was inspected on 11/20 & is in good working order, A/C inspected on 6/21 & is in good working condition. Off the side door & front deck is a huge patio to entertain & relax. Oversized 1 car garage with electric connections to add a garage door opener. TMI Home Warranty included, Refrig icemaker doesn't work.