3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $289,900

Phenomenal acreage in Sherrard schools offers peaceful and private country living on 6.02 level acres. Updated 2200 ft2 homestead with three huge bedrooms and one renovated bathroom (plus a half on the first floor) - and ready for second main-level bathroom (roughed in and with tub and sink), with original wood flooring throughout, large main floor laundry, updated kitchen with Amish cabinets, oven, and separate LP gas range. Featuring newer roof, extra large windows, siding, and doors (all 12/2016), water heater (3/2021), and some lighting and fans (2021). Enjoy the lilac landscaping from the 18.5x8.5' three-season room. Front and rear stairs ensure access, and with a bonus walk-up attic for storage. Detached garage. Double-lined well (1998). This home needs some finishing, and it is sold in as-is condition. Original wood trim and interior doors are included. It is ready to be polished into a stunning estate.