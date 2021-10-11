5 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $468,000

Pride of ownership! Move-in ready! Over 4,800 Sq Ft of finished living space!! Layout is very well-planned! 5 conforming bedrooms+ main level office. 2x6 walls, 2 gas fireplaces, lots of custom ceilings & other features, incl. skylights. Easy maintenance exterior. Tons of storage, huge finished basement with 9' foundation and custom tile shower. Large 3-car garage with additional attic storage via pull-down stairway. Amazing spaciousness (inside and out) & private park-like setting but with the convenience and amenities of a subdivision cul-de-sac. Home has extra 1 acre+/- lot next door to be kept for extra space, to build outbuilding, or to easily sell if desired. Invisible fence.